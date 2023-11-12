J.W. Johnson, Anna Leigh Waters Win at 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

The 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships wrapped up Sunday after seven days of competition at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Some familiar faces took home hardware at the 2023 edition of the tournament but some new blood was injected, specifically in the men's singles tournament.

J.W. Johnson of Florida took home the men's singles title after taking down Jaume Martinez Vich in a hard-fought, three set matchup.

Johnson became the first player since 2016 not named Ben Johns, Collin Johns or Tyson McGuffin to take home the national championship.

The women's doubles championship saw the continued dominance of Anna Leigh Waters and Catherine Parenteau, as the World No. 1 and No. 3 players took home the women's doubles championships.

The win capped off an undefeated tournament run from the two and would not be the last time they saw each other Sunday.

Neither Johns brother was able to take it home in the men's singles but the two put together a dominant performance in the men's doubles.

The No. 1 ranked duo took home the title for the second consecutive season.

Mixed doubles saw the tandem of Ben Johns and Waters take home the title with a three-set win over James Ignatowich and Anna Bright.

However, the best match of the day may have been saved for last.

Waters vs. Parenteau to end the day was a highly anticipated matchup and the three-set match lived up to the hype.

Waters took an 11-6 set one victory, but Parenteau stayed strong and won the second set 11-7. She then took a 7-1 lead in the third set and appeared poise to pull off the upset.

Instead, Waters battled back and staved off four championship point opportunities for Parenteau to eventually emerge victorious by a score of 12-10.