Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Thrill NFL Fans as Cowboys Rout Giants to Improve to 6-3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys could be on their way to the team's third 12-win season in as many years thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys improved to 6-3 Sunday as Prescott and Lamb led Dallas to a 49-17 rout of the New York Giants.

It marked the Cowboys' second blowout win of the season over the Giants:

Prescott finished the night with 404 passing yards for four touchdowns and an interception on 26-of-35 throwing. He added a fifth score on the ground.

Meanwhile, Lamb recorded 151 receiving yards and a touchdown from 11 catches on 14 targets, adding a 14-yard touchdown run as well.

The end result won over fans who expressed early frustration with Prescott after Giants cornerback Cordale Flott earned his first career interception on a first-quarter pass from the Cowboys signal-caller.

Prescott responded by sending a floating touchdown pass into the hands of tight end Jake Ferguson in the second quarter.

Prescott then ran for a touchdown to pull the Cowboys out to a 28-point lead heading into halftime.

Prescott's success was in part thanks to Lamb. The wide receiver was seemingly always in the right place to catch Prescott's throws, including for a highlight-real one-handed snag in the first quarter.

Prescott threw his fourth passing touchdown of the game to wide receiver Michael Gallup to surpass 400 passing yards in the third quarter.

Cooper Rush took the field for Prescott in the fourth quarter.

Prescott will return to action alongside Lamb next Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants fell to 2-8 with the loss. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito was held to 86 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a last-minute score, as well as one interception on 14-of-27 throwing in his first career start.