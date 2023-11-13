X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Thrill NFL Fans as Cowboys Rout Giants to Improve to 6-3

    Julia StumbaughNovember 13, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys could be on their way to the team's third 12-win season in as many years thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

    The Cowboys improved to 6-3 Sunday as Prescott and Lamb led Dallas to a 49-17 rout of the New York Giants.

    It marked the Cowboys' second blowout win of the season over the Giants:

    PFF @PFF

    The Cowboys outscored the Giants 89-17 this season 😬 <a href="https://t.co/OOB0diUzIm">pic.twitter.com/OOB0diUzIm</a>

    Prescott finished the night with 404 passing yards for four touchdowns and an interception on 26-of-35 throwing. He added a fifth score on the ground.

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is done for the day.<br><br>Prescott over the last 4 games:<br><br>101 of 140 passing, 1,354 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 125.1 passer rating.<br><br>19 rushes, 90 yards, 2 TDs

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Put some respect on Dak's name 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/8Z7Hvk922z">pic.twitter.com/8Z7Hvk922z</a>

    Robbie Faulk @robbiefaulk247

    Dak with 421 total yards and five total TD. That'll do. <br><br>Three straight games of 300 or more yards and three or more TD.

    Meanwhile, Lamb recorded 151 receiving yards and a touchdown from 11 catches on 14 targets, adding a 14-yard touchdown run as well.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CeeDee Lamb last three games 😱<br><br>11 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD<br>11 REC, 191 YDS<br>12 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TD<br><br>SUPERSTAR 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/cAho2m5tXh">pic.twitter.com/cAho2m5tXh</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    CeeDee Lamb is officially the first WR in NFL history to have 3 straight games of 10 catches for 150 yards.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    DAK AND CEDEE OMG! ⭐️

    The end result won over fans who expressed early frustration with Prescott after Giants cornerback Cordale Flott earned his first career interception on a first-quarter pass from the Cowboys signal-caller.

    NFL @NFL

    Giants pick off Prescott!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj">https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj</a> <a href="https://t.co/kNRhyH9lLJ">pic.twitter.com/kNRhyH9lLJ</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    That is the worst interception of the season for Dak Prescott.

    Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Thrill NFL Fans as Cowboys Rout Giants to Improve to 6-3
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    JESSE (With No "i") @Mr4thAndLong

    What Was Dak Looking At????????

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    Dak 🤦🏾‍♂️ come on man

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    That's one of those tunnel vision interceptions from Dak. 28 was there the whole way and Dak just didn't even see him.

    Prescott responded by sending a floating touchdown pass into the hands of tight end Jake Ferguson in the second quarter.

    Michael Bier @MichaelJBier

    The Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson connection gets scarier every week.<a href="https://t.co/7opgFxokvk">pic.twitter.com/7opgFxokvk</a>

    Gabe @Hoops_GE

    What a drive from Dak Prescott. When he gets to dealing like that… wheeew

    Keith McPherson @Keith_McPherson

    Dak redemption drive. 14 zip

    Javs @Javss73

    Good way to response by Dak after that pick. Just gotta shake it off.

    John Dyer @spursnsalsa

    This is why you let Dak cook, yes you'll get a bad INT but when he's on he's really on

    BEEZY🔥 @Reckless_Beezy

    I knew Dak would bounce back from the int. 🔥

    SPURSY @RealSpursy

    Dak just likes playing with his food. He owns the Giants, he felt bad for them

    Prescott then ran for a touchdown to pull the Cowboys out to a 28-point lead heading into halftime.

    NFL @NFL

    In goes <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> for another <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj">https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4n1UbJwVk">pic.twitter.com/f4n1UbJwVk</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Dak Prescott at halftime:<br><br>- 18/24<br>- 256 total yards<br>- 3 total TDs<br>- 116.5 passer rating<br>- 28-0 lead over Giants <a href="https://t.co/40vHAS1g9p">pic.twitter.com/40vHAS1g9p</a>

    Spring St Snow⛄ @SnowJohnson_

    I'm glad Dak getting back into his rookie year mojo where he running the ball if he don't see an WR open

    Junior the Stormtrooper ('23 WS Champs) @JuniorPalmtrees

    Dak scoring every way he can!!

    Ginger @Poppa_Ginger

    I love when Dak runs

    Ernie @es3_09

    DAK PRESCOTT IS PLAYING ON ANOTHER LEVEL IN 2023!!!!

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Dak Prescott has been very good this season and yet I feel like no one is talking about him

    Prescott's success was in part thanks to Lamb. The wide receiver was seemingly always in the right place to catch Prescott's throws, including for a highlight-real one-handed snag in the first quarter.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    CeeDee Lamb is unfair 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/SYZztJ8X9m">pic.twitter.com/SYZztJ8X9m</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Whatever works, <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj">https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj</a> <a href="https://t.co/2mTsLbHyXO">pic.twitter.com/2mTsLbHyXO</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Great photo of Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's one-handed catch in the first quarter against the New York Giants. <br><br>📷: Sam Hodde/Getty Images <a href="https://t.co/iTGV6AMMxz">pic.twitter.com/iTGV6AMMxz</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    CeeDee Lamb is not only the best WR in the NFC, but he's also the most versatile receiver in the NFL. You can line him up all over the offense. Nobody is doing it on his level currently <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/7nDlWOuhu5">pic.twitter.com/7nDlWOuhu5</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    That is one of the best catches of CeeDee Lamb's career.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    CeeDee Lamb has made the jump.

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    CEEDEE LAMB IS A GROWN MAN.

    Koe Wetzel @KoeWetzel

    Oh my, CeeDee Lamb

    Emi @emissivegg

    Dak x CeeDee the best QB/WR DUO IN THE NFL

    yes. ✭ @iAmTerrace

    look what happens when we use CeeDee Lamb like the #1 WR he is <a href="https://t.co/C1WUnEEDIH">https://t.co/C1WUnEEDIH</a>

    Prescott threw his fourth passing touchdown of the game to wide receiver Michael Gallup to surpass 400 passing yards in the third quarter.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> dealing. <a href="https://twitter.com/michael13gallup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@michael13gallup</a> reeling it in 🚀<br><br>📺: FOX &amp; NFL+ → <a href="https://t.co/yLMhJNTZjs">https://t.co/yLMhJNTZjs</a> <a href="https://t.co/LXj8ncZIr7">pic.twitter.com/LXj8ncZIr7</a>

    Jean-Jacques Taylor @JJT_Journalist

    35 attempts is 2nd fewest Dak has ever needed to hit 400+ yards. In 2019, he needed 32 attempts to do it against NYG. He had 405 with 4 TDS that night

    Matt McClearin @McMattRadio

    Dak with his 10th career 400 yard passing game.

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Dak Prescott with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He's putting on a show.

    Optimist KT @KT_3410

    400 yards and 5 TDs and the 3rd not even done yet. Just go ahead and give Dak the MVP

    Cooper Rush took the field for Prescott in the fourth quarter.

    Prescott will return to action alongside Lamb next Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

    The Giants fell to 2-8 with the loss. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito was held to 86 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a last-minute score, as well as one interception on 14-of-27 throwing in his first career start.

    Absent roster changes, given Daniel Jones' season-ending torn ACL and the severe rib injury that sent backup Tyrod Taylor to the injured reserve, DeVito will be slated to start again next Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders.