Broncos vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

Josh Allen over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-180)

The Bills may be hovering just over .500 on the season, but it's not for lack of scoring.

Buffalo is averaging 26.7 points per game, the fifth-most in the league—though a 48-point trouncing of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 is certainly skewing that number up a little bit. And Josh Allen has 18 passing touchdowns on the season, tied for the second most this season.

Stack that up against a Broncos defense that has allowed two touchdowns per game on average, tied for the second most in the league, and we have a recipe for Allen to easily meet the over on this prop.

Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+155)

More than halfway through the NFL season, it appears that Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson are starting to click.

Sutton has scored in three straight games and in six of eight games he's played this season. Per FantasyPros, he has seen a 19.7% target share. Moreover, though the Bills pass defense looks stout on paper, the Bills have allowed the 13th most receiving yards to perimeter wide receivers in the last five weeks.

Stefon Diggs over 86.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Stefon Diggs is off the injury report ahead of Week 10 after dealing with a back injury.

Denver represents a great opportunity for Diggs and the Bills offense; the Broncos have allowed 251.8 passing yards per game, sixth most in the NFL.

Even if the Denver secondary wasn't so leaky, however, this would be an attractive prop. Diggs has topped 86.5 receiving yards in five games this season. (Last week against the Cincinnati Benglas he logged exactly 86.) He's top three in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. Count on Diggs to have a big night on Monday.

