Broncos vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNFNovember 13, 2023
Broncos vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF
The underdog 3-5 Denver Broncos head to Orchard Park, New York, on Monday night to take on the 5-4 Buffalo Bills.
The Bills have a chance to turn around their surprisingly slow start on the year against a team that shouldn't give them too much trouble. But, of course, anything can happen on Monday Night Football.
Denver has won its last two games; can the Broncos buck the odds and add a third?
Will the Bills finally take shape as the Super Bowl contender they were expected to be heading into the season?
Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to the game as well as the best props to watch.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Date: Monday, Nov. 13
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN ("ManningCast" on ESPN2)
Live Stream: ESPN app
Updated Monday Night Football Odds
Spread: Bills -7 (-110), Broncos +7 (-110)
Money Line: Bills -325 (bet $325 to win $100), Broncos +260 (bet $100 to win $260)
Total 47.5 (Over: -110; Under: -110)
Odds current as of 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 12
MNF Props to Watch
Josh Allen over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-180)
The Bills may be hovering just over .500 on the season, but it's not for lack of scoring.
Buffalo is averaging 26.7 points per game, the fifth-most in the league—though a 48-point trouncing of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 is certainly skewing that number up a little bit. And Josh Allen has 18 passing touchdowns on the season, tied for the second most this season.
Stack that up against a Broncos defense that has allowed two touchdowns per game on average, tied for the second most in the league, and we have a recipe for Allen to easily meet the over on this prop.
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+155)
More than halfway through the NFL season, it appears that Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson are starting to click.
Sutton has scored in three straight games and in six of eight games he's played this season. Per FantasyPros, he has seen a 19.7% target share. Moreover, though the Bills pass defense looks stout on paper, the Bills have allowed the 13th most receiving yards to perimeter wide receivers in the last five weeks.
Stefon Diggs over 86.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Stefon Diggs is off the injury report ahead of Week 10 after dealing with a back injury.
Denver represents a great opportunity for Diggs and the Bills offense; the Broncos have allowed 251.8 passing yards per game, sixth most in the NFL.
Even if the Denver secondary wasn't so leaky, however, this would be an attractive prop. Diggs has topped 86.5 receiving yards in five games this season. (Last week against the Cincinnati Benglas he logged exactly 86.) He's top three in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. Count on Diggs to have a big night on Monday.
Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.