    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Called Out by NFL Fans After Throwing 2 INTs in Loss to Browns

    Jack MurrayNovember 12, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
    Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

    The stage appeared to be set for a Baltimore Ravens victory.

    The Ravens held a 24-9 lead in the third quarter, had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and all signs pointed to the team leaving M&T Bank Stadium with an 8-2 record and a solid claim over the top record in the AFC.

    Unfortunately for the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns were not prepared to bow down so easily.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    BROWNS WIN!!! 🎉🥳🎊 <a href="https://t.co/mA872XkEGh">pic.twitter.com/mA872XkEGh</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BROWNS COME BACK FROM THE GRAVE AND UPSET RAVENS 🪦😈 <a href="https://t.co/GcDH4Vxc5g">pic.twitter.com/GcDH4Vxc5g</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    AYYYYYEEEEEE!!!! LET'S FKN GOOOOOOOOOOOO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DawgPound?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DawgPound</a>

    The Browns completed the comeback to take a 33-31 victory and improve to 6-3 on the season. It started with an offensive touchdown to cut the lead to 31-24 but a Greg Newsome II pick-six delivered the big dagger that shifted momentum fully to Cleveland.

    NFL @NFL

    OMG BROWNS PICK-6 <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsBAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj">https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gyb9N8rpId">pic.twitter.com/Gyb9N8rpId</a>

    A missed extra point put pressure on the Browns but the defense smothered the Ravens offense and kicker Dustin Hopkins redeemed himself with a game-winning 40-yard field goal.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    DUSTIN SEALS THE WIN!!! <a href="https://t.co/TKv8rFpLIw">pic.twitter.com/TKv8rFpLIw</a>

    While the Browns victory was impressive, the Ravens giving the game away was the bigger story. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions, including Newsome's fateful pick-six, and was unable to lock it down at the end, giving the Browns a chance to go for the victory.

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    The Ravens had a 97.1% probability to beat the Browns in the 4th.<br><br>More games are lost then won. <a href="https://t.co/xD99nh1J2N">pic.twitter.com/xD99nh1J2N</a>

    It was a blemish on a season that has been otherwise solid for Jackson, but fans on social media questioned his ability to perform in the clutch and called the Ravens overrated.

    Ron from Owings Mills @Sprewellfan8

    Lamar Jackson lost this game

    Joshua Caudle @DayInTheLifeofJ

    When are we going to start having the conversation about how Lamar Jackson folds in big games?

    The Hoarse Whisperer @TheRealHoarse

    Ten games into the season, Lamar Jackson has thrown as many touchdowns as Mac Jones, fumbled ten times, and has as many turnovers as TD passes.<br><br>Huge payday. Thoroughly mediocre play.

    O T I S 🇵🇷🇲🇽🇺🇸 @lSlTOl

    Lamar Jackson taking this L this is sad

    Hunter @hunter_moore12

    Yeah the Ravens just don't have it today, the defense is having a rough game and we got bad Lamar Jackson

    Whole lotta flock going on @RavensGangGang

    They ruined Lamar Jackson telling him to stay in the pocket! Be decisive soon as no one is open RUN! Nobody can catch you if you make that decision fast and GO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Andy Lopez @AndyLopez882516

    I wan CJ Stroud over Lamar Jackson, right now and moving forward

    Ryan @ryanok808

    Lamar Jackson is a fraud

    shay :T 🥕🐱 @tinakiHaerin

    cj stroud has overtaken lamar jackson in my personal mvp rankings

    Kevin Father of Babi™ 🟦 @RealKevinNoel

    How long does it take for Jim Harbaugh &amp; Lamar Jackson to RESPECT this Cleveland Brown Defense? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SMH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SMH</a> 🤦🏾‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Neil Rao @neilrao

    Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens a hair overrated?

    Brentley Weissman @Brentley12

    That was a bad bad Lamar Jackson game

    Andy Wade @AndyWade77

    Hahahaha! Lamar Jackson doing what he does! Choke! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Turnovers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Turnovers</a>

    Bet With Berk @BetWithBerk

    Lamar going to Lamar… 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LamarJackson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LamarJackson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Nick Mensio @NickMensio

    Lamar Jackson shouldn't be the favorite for MVP anymore after today.

    Philly Fanatic @PhillyPhanaticv

    Ravens choked a 14 point lead with Lamar Jackson the alleged MVP throwing a pick 6 late in the 4th quarter. Browns hand them their 3rd loss

    The loss stings for the Ravens, especially since their division record drops to 2-2 on the season. They still hold a one-win lead on the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, but both teams appear much closer to staking a claim for the division lead.

    The Ravens will have no chance to rest from the gauntlet division as they will host the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals next week.