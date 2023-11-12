Ravens' Lamar Jackson Called Out by NFL Fans After Throwing 2 INTs in Loss to Browns

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The stage appeared to be set for a Baltimore Ravens victory.

The Ravens held a 24-9 lead in the third quarter, had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and all signs pointed to the team leaving M&T Bank Stadium with an 8-2 record and a solid claim over the top record in the AFC.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns were not prepared to bow down so easily.

The Browns completed the comeback to take a 33-31 victory and improve to 6-3 on the season. It started with an offensive touchdown to cut the lead to 31-24 but a Greg Newsome II pick-six delivered the big dagger that shifted momentum fully to Cleveland.

A missed extra point put pressure on the Browns but the defense smothered the Ravens offense and kicker Dustin Hopkins redeemed himself with a game-winning 40-yard field goal.

While the Browns victory was impressive, the Ravens giving the game away was the bigger story. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions, including Newsome's fateful pick-six, and was unable to lock it down at the end, giving the Browns a chance to go for the victory.

It was a blemish on a season that has been otherwise solid for Jackson, but fans on social media questioned his ability to perform in the clutch and called the Ravens overrated.

The loss stings for the Ravens, especially since their division record drops to 2-2 on the season. They still hold a one-win lead on the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, but both teams appear much closer to staking a claim for the division lead.