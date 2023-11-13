5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 295

3 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall is now the interim UFC heavyweight champion. Ordinarily, that would guarantee him a fight with the undisputed champ at the earliest possibly juncture, in this case Jon Jones, but these are not ordinary circumstances.

Jones was originally supposed to defend his belt against former champ Stipe Miocic in the UFC 295 main event, but he was forced off the card with an injury, which is what pushed the UFC to book an interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the card. For increasingly unclear reasons, Dana White remains hellbent on rebooking the fight between Jones and Miocic before allowing Aspinall and Jones to unify their titles, but the UFC boss needs to give up on that dream.

For all he's accomplished, Miocic is 41 years old and hasn't won a fight since the early days of the pandemic. He was also brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou in his last fight, and even that was way back in March of 2021. There is no reason to believe he is still a credible challenge to Jones. Aspinall, meanwhile, looks like a serious threat to Jones, and in the eyes of some fans and pundits, should actually be favored to beat the MMA legend.