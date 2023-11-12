X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Steelers' Kenny Pickett Doesn't Impress NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Jordan Love, Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race as they improved to 6-3 with a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

    Not for the first time, the Steelers prevailed despite a less than convincing performance.

    A Keanu Neal interception in the end zone inside the final four minutes helped preserve Pittsburgh's lead as the Packers were attempting to mount a comeback.

    NFL @NFL

    Patrick Peterson tips it to Keanu Neal! Big INT for the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Steelers</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsPIT</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGbyLL">https://t.co/kECSNGbyLL</a> <a href="https://t.co/F2xynLFnwf">pic.twitter.com/F2xynLFnwf</a>

    Another interception, this time by Damontae Kazee, ended the game for good.

    NFL @NFL

    STEELERS SECURE THE W WITH A LAST-SECOND INT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsPIT</a> <a href="https://t.co/i2Bn3W97aq">pic.twitter.com/i2Bn3W97aq</a>

    The running game anchored the Steelers offense as Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 183 yards and two touchdowns. It was a different story when it came to the passing game.

    Kenny Pickett didn't make any backbreaking mistakes but threw for just 126 yards on 23 attempts. It's a similar story that has played out for most of the season. Either the coaching staff doesn't trust him to take big chances down the field — or throw over the middle for that matter — or he's incapable of doing so.

    Derrick @Steelers_DB

    Pickett's passing chart in the 1st half. <a href="https://t.co/IHrsAimFcf">pic.twitter.com/IHrsAimFcf</a>

    Marques Eversoll @MarquesEversoll

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> fans watching Kenny Pickett continuously look like crap: <a href="https://t.co/OpDffCdJ07">pic.twitter.com/OpDffCdJ07</a>

    Steelers' Kenny Pickett Doesn't Impress NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Jordan Love, Packers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Billy Hartford @BudDupreeFan

    There's no way to sugar coat it, Kenny Pickett is the weakest link on the Steelers offense right now.

    Jared Kane @JaredWKane

    I'm in full support of George Pickens' frustrations. <br><br>He was wide open. <br><br>I'm getting sick and tired of Kenny Pickett not seeing the field.

    Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH

    If Trent Dilfer can win a Super Bowl, so can Kenny Pickett.

    Dominic DiTommaso @DominicDiTo

    Kenny Pickett played fine, not great, in the 4th quarter. But he had just 126 yards passing in the game, no TDs, and the Steelers scored only 6 points in the second half. Not good enough. You'll get away with that against the Packers. Not against, say, the Bengals or Ravens.

    Trill Withers @TylerIAm

    Steelers stayed put and took their guy and the guy was Kenny pickett

    David J. Gautieri @GuruFantasyWrld

    Every time Kenny Pickett throws for less than 200 yards, 0 passing TD's, &amp; wins… <a href="https://t.co/q84TF3bLpv">pic.twitter.com/q84TF3bLpv</a>

    Tommy Jaggi @TommyJaggi

    Kenny Pickett: <br><br>14/23 <br>126 passing yards <br>5.5 yards per attempt<br>75.6 passer rating <br><br>Good enough against bad teams in the regular season; it won't be good enough in the playoffs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Pickett and the Steelers were also fortunate in the second quarter when what looked to be a backward pass to Warren was ruled an incomplete throw. The Packers had scooped up the ball and would've at least gained possession inside the red zone.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Was this incomplete pass from Kenny Pickett to Jaylen Warren backwards? Packers thought so, ran it into the end zone, and challenged that they recovered it for a TD, but lost the challenge. <a href="https://t.co/M8B7xZ4onM">pic.twitter.com/M8B7xZ4onM</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    That Kenny Pickett pass was *clearly* backwards. <br><br>What kind of review was that?

    There's something to be said for Pittsburgh chugging along and picking up victory after victory. The team has won four of its last five, and eventually finding a way to consistently come out on top in one-score contests can't be chalked up to coincidence or good luck.

    But the Steelers have a glaring flaw, which also happens to center around the most important position on the field.

    As long as Pickett is lining up at quarterback, it's tough to see Pittsburgh as anything more than a one-and-done in a postseason context.