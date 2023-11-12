Steelers' Kenny Pickett Doesn't Impress NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Jordan Love, Packers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race as they improved to 6-3 with a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Not for the first time, the Steelers prevailed despite a less than convincing performance.

A Keanu Neal interception in the end zone inside the final four minutes helped preserve Pittsburgh's lead as the Packers were attempting to mount a comeback.

Another interception, this time by Damontae Kazee, ended the game for good.

The running game anchored the Steelers offense as Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 183 yards and two touchdowns. It was a different story when it came to the passing game.

Kenny Pickett didn't make any backbreaking mistakes but threw for just 126 yards on 23 attempts. It's a similar story that has played out for most of the season. Either the coaching staff doesn't trust him to take big chances down the field — or throw over the middle for that matter — or he's incapable of doing so.

Pickett and the Steelers were also fortunate in the second quarter when what looked to be a backward pass to Warren was ruled an incomplete throw. The Packers had scooped up the ball and would've at least gained possession inside the red zone.

There's something to be said for Pittsburgh chugging along and picking up victory after victory. The team has won four of its last five, and eventually finding a way to consistently come out on top in one-score contests can't be chalked up to coincidence or good luck.

But the Steelers have a glaring flaw, which also happens to center around the most important position on the field.