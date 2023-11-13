3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 10 Win vs. Ravens

1 of 3

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Statistically, this was far from an impressive game for Deshaun Watson. He handed the Ravens seven points with a pass that was easily read and snatched by Hamilton—though one could argue it was simply a great play by the Ravens safety.



Watson struggled to get into a groove early and was just 6-of-20 for 79 yards and the pick at intermission. However, he came alive in the second half, using both his legs and his arm to bring the Browns back from the brink.



The quarterback finished 20-of-34 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led Cleveland to points on its final three possessions and helped set up Hopkins' game-winner with a huge 16-yard run into Ravens territory—a play that may have gotten him banged up.



The 28-year-old could be seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game.

