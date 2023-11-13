3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 10 Win vs. Giants

1 of 3

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Are the Dallas Cowboys a legitimate Super Bowl contender? Losses to top NFC teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles would suggest otherwise, and we can't entirely dismiss that Week 3 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals as an aberration.

Sunday's win won't make anyone take notice of Dallas in the title chase. The Giants have lost plenty of lopsided games this season, and they might not win another game in 2023.



However, the Cowboys played in dominant fashion in almost every phase.

Before Cooper Rush took over in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle both chewed up yards on the ground, and the Cowboys had two different receivers top 150 yards. Second-year tight end Jake Ferguson caught his fourth touchdown of the season, and he's proving to be a suitable replacement for 2022 starter Dalton Schultz.



As a team, Dallas racked up 640 yards of offense.



The Cowboys did exactly what they were supposed to do against an overmatched opponent, which is the sign of a serious playoff contender—and something they didn't do against Arizona earlier in the year.

