3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 10 Win vs. Packers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers may have to keep winning on the ground and with defense because they're just not getting the splash plays from Kenny Pickett.



The second-year quarterback was good enough once again, finishing 14-of-23 for 126 yards, but he didn't do much to threaten Green Bay's secondary deep. He didn't have a turnover, but for the fourth time this season, he didn't have a passing touchdown, either.



We're not here to bash Pickett or suggest Pittsburgh should consider moving on after less than two full seasons. However, it does need to get more from Pickett and the passing game if it hopes to be title contenders.



With the run game starting to take off, offensive coordinator Matt Canada should start mixing in more play-action passes—Pickett had attempted just 28 play-action passes entering Sunday. Giving George Pickens a few more opportunities on 50-50 balls each game wouldn't hurt, either.