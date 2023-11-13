3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 10 Win vs. Packers

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 10 Win vs. PackersNovember 13, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers might not play the prettiest brand of football, but they keep on finding ways to win. It was another ugly one on Sunday, but they moved to 6-3 with a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Once again, It was Pittsburgh's defense that shined late. The Packers were in the red zone with just over three minutes in regulation when Keanu Neal picked off Jordan Love to preserve a four-point lead.
Love was picked off again on Green Bay's last-second desperation play, sealing the win for the Steelers.
In the AFC North, Pittsburgh is now hot on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens, which lost on Sunday and have a short turnaround before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
Ground Game May Have Found Its Spark
The Steelers defense deserves plenty of credit for Sunday's win, but it wouldn't have been possible without a stellar performance by the rushing attack.
Pittsburgh rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns as a team while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Despite running well last week against the Tennessee Titans too, the Steelers came into Sunday ranked 24th in rushing and 26th in yards per carry.
The difference over the past two weeks has been the addition of Broderick Jones at right tackle. The rookie has been a force in the ground game, and he's helped create big running lanes for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
As a whole, the line has performed better, with Harris benefiting specifically. The third-year back came into Sunday averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. He averaged 5.1 against the Packers.
Warren still appears to be Pittsburgh's most explosive runner, but if both backs are running consistently, the Steelers will be tough to beat. Controlling the tempo and playing opportunistic defense is a viable strategy for winning consistently.
Steelers Need to Get More Out of Kenny Pickett
The Steelers may have to keep winning on the ground and with defense because they're just not getting the splash plays from Kenny Pickett.
The second-year quarterback was good enough once again, finishing 14-of-23 for 126 yards, but he didn't do much to threaten Green Bay's secondary deep. He didn't have a turnover, but for the fourth time this season, he didn't have a passing touchdown, either.
We're not here to bash Pickett or suggest Pittsburgh should consider moving on after less than two full seasons. However, it does need to get more from Pickett and the passing game if it hopes to be title contenders.
With the run game starting to take off, offensive coordinator Matt Canada should start mixing in more play-action passes—Pickett had attempted just 28 play-action passes entering Sunday. Giving George Pickens a few more opportunities on 50-50 balls each game wouldn't hurt, either.
The good news is Pittsburgh might get a boost next week, as standout tight end Pat Freiermuth is eligible to return from injured reserve and could be back.
Steelers Will Take Wins Any Way They Can Get Them
Style points don't count in the standings. As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out, Pittsburgh has been outgained offensively in every contest this season.
"The Steelers have been outgained in all nine of their games," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They are also now 6-3."
Some fans may believe Pittsburgh's plan to win ugly isn't sustainable and they might do just enough to reach the postseason and get blown out by a quality opponent. Guess what? The Steelers will worry about that when and if it happens.
They will keep racking up wins no matter how they get them, and they have no reason to believe they can't win in the playoffs.
Yes, Pittsburgh has been blown out in all of its losses. Yes, the likes of Green Bay are teams that the Steelers should beat. But let's not ignore the fact that they have already beaten the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, which have a combined 13-6 record.
With an improving ground game, a terrific defense and a future Hall of Fame head coach in Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh can be a January threat—and it isn't going to apologize for making a playoff push.