Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Rostered: 47 percent

Week 10 stats: 3 att, 34 rush yds, 1 rush TD, 1 rec, 32 rec yds, 13.60 pts

Undrafted free agent rookie Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell appeared on our breakout waiver wire targets list last week, when he was rostered in just 1 percent of leagues.

Many players clearly took the note, as Mitchell's rostered percentage jumped to 47 percent at the start of Week 10. But the talented rookie is still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues, and if yours is one of them, make sure you put in your claim now.

A week after he totaled 20.4 points (points-per-reception scoring) against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell proved he's anything but a fluke in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. Though he didn't have the ball in his hands that often, seeing just three carries and one reception, he made the most of all his opportunities, finding the end zone on the ground and taking his lone reception 32 yards. Mitchell was also targeted on a second pass in the red zone.