Giants Rumors: Schoen, Daboll 'Safe'; Injured Daniel Jones Should Play in 2024 Opener

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It is already time to look toward the future for the 2-7 New York Giants, and that future will reportedly include head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, both are "widely considered by sources inside and outside the building to be safe." That will make them major factors in the offseason decisions at quarterback and elsewhere.

Along those lines, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Daniel Jones is expected to be healthy by Week 1 of the 2024 campaign even though he suffered a torn ACL last week against the Las Vegas Raiders and will undergo knee surgery in the near future.

Although Jones is expected to be healthy to start the 2024 season, it remains to be seen whether he will still be the franchise quarterback.

After all, Jonathan Jones reported the team "won't hesitate in choosing a new quarterback if the right one presents himself come April."

New York currently has the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft as things stand, but that may improve with both Jones and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) sidelined. Tommy DeVito has looked like anything but a dominant NFL quarterback, and he will be under center for the time being.

That could mean more losses and an even better draft pick.

Even if the Giants find themselves behind the Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) and Arizona Cardinals come draft day, they may have their pick of quarterbacks. Perhaps Chicago and Arizona will decide to bolster their rosters around Justin Fields and Kyler Murray, giving the team choosing at No. 3 the selection between Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and others.

Jones helped lead New York to the playoffs last season but had just two touchdown passes to six interceptions before suffering the injury this year. He will also be coming off a significant physical setback at the start of 2024, which could leave other question marks.