NFL Week 10 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It's been nearly a full calendar year since quarterback Kyler Murray last took a snap for the Arizona Cardinals, but he's set to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray returns to an offense helmed not by Kliff Kingsbury but Jonathan Gannon and to a team that has mustered a 1-8 record through the first half of the season. He will also connect for the first time with some new pass-catchers, such as rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Some people may be tempted to take the over here, since Murray is returning from an ACL tear and may not be using his legs as much as he has in the past. But the Cardinals also get running back James Conner back in action this week, so he'll take some of the burden off Murray.