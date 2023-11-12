Jets vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

3 of 3

Josh Jacobs Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

If there's one thing we learned about what the offense will look like without McDaniels, it's that the Raiders aren't going to be afraid to lean on the run game. Josh Jacobs only averaged 3.8 yards per carry last week, but he was afforded 26 carries.

The Jets have a ton of talent in the secondary, including Sauce Gardner. They'll need to pick their spots with how often they are going to have a rookie quarterback test that group. That should mean another busy night for Jacobs and plenty of opportunity to surpass this total.

Breece Hall 100 or More Rushing Yards (+340)

You can play this one safe and simply take the over on Breece Hall's rushing line of 65.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook but there's reason to up the odds with one of his alternative lines. Betting that he'll hit the century mark against the Raiders pays out at more than 3-1.

Hall's usage has increased over the last four weeks. Last week against the Chargers he received the second-most carries he's had all season with 16. That was in a 27-6 loss with a negative game script. Despite splitting carries with Dalvin Cook most of the season, Hall has hit the 100-yard mark twice in eight games. Expect him to get closer to 20 carries and make bettors some money.

Davante Adams Under 57.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

It's always a little scary to bet against someone as good as Davante Adams, but this line seems to be a little inflated given the situation. With Aidan O'Connell taking over as quarterback and quarterback coach Bo Hardegree taking over as interim offensive coordinator, the Raider offense looked much different on offense.

They leaned on a heavy run rate and Adams only caught four of his seven targets on the day for 34 yards. It's just one game, but the matchup should dictate that the Raiders are a heavy run team again on Sunday.

