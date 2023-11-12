Jets vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Jets vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFNovember 12, 2023
A rejuvenated Las Vegas Raiders team will meet a resilient New York Jets team with both teams trying to stay in the playoff chase into the back half of the season on Sunday Night Football.
The Raiders are coming off their best performance of the season. The team fired Josh McDaniels ahead of their game with the New York Giants and they responded with a 30-6 thrashing of the New York Giants under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Now they get an opportunity to parlay that momentum into another win.
The Jets are having a better season than the Giants, though. Despite losing Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the season, the defense is doing enough to keep the Jets in games and they sit at 4-4, which is good enough for middle of the pack in the AFC right now.
It's not an elite matchup by any stretch, but it's one that means a lot for two franchises looking to remain relevant this season.
With a national television audience and two intense fanbases involved there's sure to be plenty of betting action involved in the game too. Here's a look at the matchup from that perspective including the latest line and a few prop bets to look at.
Schedule and Odds
Date: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Jets -115 ($115 wagers wins $100); Raiders -105 ($105 wager wins $100)
Spread: Jets -1
Over/Under: 36.5
Odds from DraftKings.
Preview and Prediction
As the total might suggest, there's not a lot of expectation being put on these offenses right now. That's for good reason, the Raiders are 26th in scoring offense while the Jets have been even worse at 30th.
Then again, the Raiders offense looked like a much different unit last week. Without McDnaiels, Antonio Pierce made the choice to go with rookie Aidan O'Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense seemed to be better for it.
The rookie didn't light up the box score. He was a relatively pedestrian 16-of-25 for 209 yards with no touchdowns but he didn't throw any interceptions either. He took care of the ball and the Raiders did enough on the ground to have three touchdown drives with three more field goals.
That was against a Giants defense that was 24th in scoring defense. The Jets come into the game ranked eighth.
That's how the Jets can have a .500 record despite an offense that is generating just 16.5 points per game.
While the Raiders found a recipe for success for their offense, the Jets are coming off a 27-6 loss to the Chargers. Even in a game where Zach Wilson didn't throw an interception they still lost three fumbles en route to the blowout loss.
This might turn into a rock fight, but it's hard to pick against the Raiders and the way they looked without McDaniels.
Prediction: Raiders +1, Over
Props to Watch
Josh Jacobs Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
If there's one thing we learned about what the offense will look like without McDaniels, it's that the Raiders aren't going to be afraid to lean on the run game. Josh Jacobs only averaged 3.8 yards per carry last week, but he was afforded 26 carries.
The Jets have a ton of talent in the secondary, including Sauce Gardner. They'll need to pick their spots with how often they are going to have a rookie quarterback test that group. That should mean another busy night for Jacobs and plenty of opportunity to surpass this total.
Breece Hall 100 or More Rushing Yards (+340)
You can play this one safe and simply take the over on Breece Hall's rushing line of 65.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook but there's reason to up the odds with one of his alternative lines. Betting that he'll hit the century mark against the Raiders pays out at more than 3-1.
Hall's usage has increased over the last four weeks. Last week against the Chargers he received the second-most carries he's had all season with 16. That was in a 27-6 loss with a negative game script. Despite splitting carries with Dalvin Cook most of the season, Hall has hit the 100-yard mark twice in eight games. Expect him to get closer to 20 carries and make bettors some money.
Davante Adams Under 57.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
It's always a little scary to bet against someone as good as Davante Adams, but this line seems to be a little inflated given the situation. With Aidan O'Connell taking over as quarterback and quarterback coach Bo Hardegree taking over as interim offensive coordinator, the Raider offense looked much different on offense.
They leaned on a heavy run rate and Adams only caught four of his seven targets on the day for 34 yards. It's just one game, but the matchup should dictate that the Raiders are a heavy run team again on Sunday.
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.