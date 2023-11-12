Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Embrace at Eras Tour; 'Karma' Lyrics Changed for TE

MEGA/GC Images

It appears that the support between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is a two-way street.

Kelce, who is currently on a bye week, was spotted with Swift at her Saturday show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift spotted and ran to Kelce as she approached her trailer.

She also notably played with the lyrics for her song "Karma," singing the line ""Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," in reference to her relationship with the eight-time Pro Bowler, per Bryan West of USA Today.

The Chiefs have gotten off to a 7-2 start to the 2023 season and are currently tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City is 4-0 when Swift is in attendance, but her current international tour will likely keep her from games for the foreseeable future.