NFL Rumors: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase to Play vs. Texans Despite Back Injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reportedly will be active against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ahead of morning warmups, the Bengals were reportedly "hopeful" and "optimistic" that Chase would be available on Sunday despite being listed as questionable, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old suffered a back injury during the Bengals' 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Chase did not take part in the team's practice on Wednesday, although he was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best wide receivers in the league since he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

In 2023, his 697 receiving yards ranks eighth among all players.

The Bengals will be hoping that his morning workout goes well, as Tee Higgins has already been declared out due to a hamstring issue. Higgins was coming off an eight catch, 110-yard outing against the Bills before he sustained the injury in practice.

If Chase is limited against Houston, head coach Zac Taylor would likely lean on backups Trenton Irwin and Andre Iosivas to replace Higgins and Chase's production on the outside. Tyler Boyd would presumably see more targets in the slot as well.

Irwin has recorded 11 receptions for 101 yards in seven appearances this season, including two starts.

Iosivas, a sixth-round rookie, has registered just 74 offensive snaps in eight games. He's scored two touchdowns but amassed just 23 receiving yards, with most of his work coming on special teams.