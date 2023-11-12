College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 11

1 of 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If you didn't watch Saturday night's game between LSU and Florida in Baton Rouge, you missed a remarkable performance from Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The LSU quarterback finished 17-of-26 for 372 yards passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he added another 234 yards and two scores on the ground. He accounted for 606—a new SEC record—of LSU's whopping 701 yards of offense.

He also made college football history with his performance, becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for over 350 yards in the air and over 200 on the ground in a single game:

Daniels torched Florida's defense the entire night, with most of his scores coming on long passes or runs. His first touchdown of the night came on an 85-yard touchdown in the second quarter that is a must-see:

He had a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, and his longest touchdown pass of the night was a 37-yarder to receiver Brian Thomas with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter. It was an unbelievably impressive showing, especially considering Daniels was coming off being put in the concussion protocol just last week during LSU's 42-28 loss to Alabama.

Daniels has +800 odds to win the Heisman, per DraftKings, behind the current leaders in Oregon QB Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. But with a performance like this one, even though LSU is out of the playoff hunt, he likely will earn a lot more people's votes with his performance on Saturday night. His head coach, Brian Kelly campaigned for him after the win: