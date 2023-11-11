Deion Sanders Says Colorado Doesn't 'Know How to Win Yet' After Loss vs. Arizona

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes had one last chance to win in front of their home fans this season at Folsom Field on Saturday, and they blew the opportunity, falling 34-31 to the Arizona Wildcats.

After the game, which dropped Colorado to 4-6 on the season, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders told reporters after the game his team just doesn't "know how to win yet."

"We're so close is what I told the team but yet so far," Sanders said. "We just simply, truly don't know how to win yet and it's not for lack of effort, not for lack of coaching with the staff and the support staff. ... Everybody around is doing a phenomenal job. We just can't get over that hump."

