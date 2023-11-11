Bills' Von Miller: 'I Know I Can Still Play' Despite Struggles Since Knee Injury

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

"I still can play."

That's the message Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller wants his fans and critics to know amid his struggles since returning from a knee injury in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Miller told reporters this week:

"I would love to take these huge leaps and bounds each and every week, but reality is I'm just getting a little bit better each and every week. I'm grateful for that and I can accept that. This is Year 13 for me, and I just know how it goes. Like, I know I still can play. I know I can still recapture some of the things that I did in the past and the type of player that I was, I know I can still be that and I feel like that's what's driving me."

Miller is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving last year. He underwent surgery in December 2022 and missed the beginning of the 2023 campaign while recovering.

Since returning to the field in London, Miller has yet to record a sack in five games and has also recorded just one tackle.