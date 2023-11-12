5 Best Opponents for Alex Pereira After UFC 295 Win

2 of 5

Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If a Pereira-Prochazka rematch isn't next, Jamahal Hill is the obvious next man in line for a light heavyweight title shot.

The Michigan-born 32-year-old had a very brief reign as champion earlier this year, but was forced to vacate the title with a ruptured Achilles soon after he won it with a decision over Glover Teixeira.

It makes sense to give Hill an opportunity to reclaim the title because he never actually lost it. It's the same exact opportunity Prochazka was afforded in the UFC 295 main event, having relinquished the belt with an injury soon after he won it with a victory over Teixeira in 2022. The two light heavyweights have gone through almost identical circumstances, so it would be out of line to give one the opportunity and not the other.

The good news is that Hill seems to have been promised the chance to reclaim his belt.

"I was guaranteed when I come back, I will be given the title fight," the former champion told MMA Fighting ahead of UFC 295. "[I will receive] the same champion purse and pay-per-view points."

The only hurdle when it comes to making this fight is the timing. Hill is still recovering from his injury and may need a bit more rest. If Pereira wants to stay active, he may look to defend the belt against another challenger while Hill continues to mend.