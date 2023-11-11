Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup DecisionsNovember 11, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions
The Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams are all on byes in Week 10, leaving fantasy managers with their fair share of roster spots to fill and questions about who to start and sit in place of players like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Cooper Kupp.
The answer lies in match-ups, with previously reliable starters needing to take a seat on the bench because of an unfavorable showdown and potentially unsung heroes having the ability to be the difference between a win and a loss.
Ahead of Week 10 in fantasy football, these are candidates for starting and sitting.
All stats per FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start: Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White was one of the most disappointing fantasy players earlier this season but, while still not perfect, has started to come on of late.
In last week's thriller against Houston, he had the highest point totals of his 2023, thanks to a two-touchdown performance.
He still has not hit 100 rushing yards but has seen an uptick in receiving yardage, making him a duel threat.
Against a Tennessee Titans squad that is struggling to contain backs after first contact, the potential is there for another quality start.
Sit: Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
The Cleveland Browns defense has given up two rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs all season and just 14.2 points per game.
They have been extraordinary, while Gus Edwards has been rather pedestrian if he does not find the end zone.
The Ravens running back has not scored over 5.3 fantasy points in any of the games in which he has not scored and against the Browns, it is entirely likely he will not. While his last three performances have been stellar, including a three-touchdown day against Arizona, the running back position is too important to risk starting someone who may only net you single-digit point totals.
Especially if you have reason to expect that before kickoff.
Sit Edwards this week and reconsider starting him next, depending on the match-up.
Start: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Despite the obvious issues that Purdy has had thus far in 2023, primarily with interceptions, he has still been an adequate fantasy producer. He has been a top 15 quarterback in five of his eight starts this season and has gone over 20 in four of those.
Against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has given up considerable yardage through the air since Week 5, there will be opportunities for the young signal-caller to sling the ball around the yard.
The Jaguars defense is stingy when it comes to touchdowns and has a nose for the ball, which means Purdy's production may be limited to passing yards. In a battle between two fast-moving offenses, both of which can put up big stat lines, he should still be able to produce and potentially be the difference between a winning week and not.
Sit: Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Managers waiting for Christian Watson to become the No. 1 receiver that he flashed potential of last season have to be frustrated at this point.
The Green Bay wideout has yet to have a single double-digit scoring performance this year and has scored just one touchdown. He has struggled with injury, and the quarterback play has not been consistent, but that does not ease concerns about his output if you are strictly worrying about him producing points.
With Pittsburgh's Joey Porter Jr. taking on a greater role in the defense and doing so effectively to the tune of 36 scoreless receiving yards per FantasyPros, receivers have struggled against the rookie. Watson has not been good enough, nor has the Packers offense, to justify him starting against the Steelers.
Sit him now and, if things do not improve over the next couple of weeks, consider doing so consistently until there is a reason not to.