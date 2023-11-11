Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

3 of 4

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Despite the obvious issues that Purdy has had thus far in 2023, primarily with interceptions, he has still been an adequate fantasy producer. He has been a top 15 quarterback in five of his eight starts this season and has gone over 20 in four of those.

Against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has given up considerable yardage through the air since Week 5, there will be opportunities for the young signal-caller to sling the ball around the yard.