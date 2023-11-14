2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 11?November 14, 2023
If you like last-second finishes, then Week 10 was a fun one for you.
There were five walk-off field goals that won games on Sunday—the most in NFL history. In Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns stunned the Ravens after trailing by 14 late. In Cincinnati, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his last-minute magic, leading Houston over the Bengals. In Los Angeles, the Detroit Lions survived a wild shootout with the Chargers. And in Dallas, the Cowboys narrowly escaped with…
Nah, we're kidding. The Cowboys destroyed a New York Giants team that is in absolute free-fall.
The San Francisco 49ers got back on the winning track, demolishing the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The Steelers continued winning ugly, squeaking past the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh. And the Carolina Panthers—well, they still stink.
As they do every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sort through the happenings of Week 10 and rank the league's teams from worst to first.
That the top two teams didn't even play this week is a little weird. But that's the NFL for you.
32. Carolina Panthers (1-8)
Last Week: 31
Week 10 Result: Lost at Chicago 16-13
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young needs a hug.
While Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is setting records and leading his team to a 5-4 record, Young has struggled mightily. Facing a bad Bears defense, Young threw for just 185 yards, didn't throw a touchdown pass, posted a passer rating south of 70 and was sacked three times by a Bears team that had just 10 sacks all season.
However, despite Young's struggles, Panthers head coach Frank Reich insisted to reporters that the team has no buyer's remorse about the trade with Chicago that landed the Panthers Young.
"You know, you just look to build a team, and it starts with your quarterback,'' Reich said. "[Young's] our guy. We have a blueprint in our mind of how we build that team. What are the pieces? On offense and defense there are more valued positions and you're trying to get your best players in value positions. We want to stick to that blueprint. We know some of that is going to take time.''
"In retrospect, maybe the Panthers should have taken Stroud," Davenport said. "But Young hasn't exactly been put in position to succeed. The run game has been non-existent. The Panthers' No. 1 wideout is 33-year-old Adam Thielen. The offensive line isn't good. The defense is 30th in points allowed. Young admittedly hasn't played especially well, but it's not like he's had enough help to accurately gauge his long-term prospects."
31. New York Giants (2-8)
Last Week: 30
Week 10 Result: Lost at Dallas 49-17
Things have officially become ugly in New York.
OK, things were already ugly with the Giants. The team has been ravaged by injuries on offense all season. The G-Men are on their third-string quarterback and don't have their No. 1 pass-catcher.
After getting waxed in Dallas and surrendering over 600 yards of offense, Moton believes it's officially white-flag time.
"In terms of the win-loss standings, the Giants won't play another meaningful game this season," he said. "They're clearly the worst team in the league with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback and their top pass-catcher, tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), on injured reserve. When healthy, Saquon Barkley is a high-level dynamic running back, but he cannot save this Giants team from a plunge to the bottom of the power rankings."
"Big Blue has lost its last two games by a combined score of 79-23. As the Giants continue to get their doors blown off in lopsided defeats," he continued, "general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must begin to think about who stays and who goes in the 2024 offseason."
To say it's quite the fall from grace for a team that won a playoff game last year is an understatement.
30. New England Patriots (2-8)
Last Week: 29
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. Indianapolis 10-6 (Frankfurt)
In a season that has seemingly been nothing but lows, the New England Patriots hit a new one Sunday—and in doing so they may have hit a breaking point with their starting quarterback.
For the third time this season, Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe late in Sunday's loss to the Colts in Germany. Jones threw for 170 yards and tossed his league-leading 10th interception, and after the game he admitted to reporters that he isn't playing well at all right now.
"I've played well in my career before, but not right now," Jones said. "It's peaks and valleys. I'm kind of in a valley right now. I just have to bounce back."
When asked about pulling Jones and who might start against the New York Giants in two weeks, head coach Bill Belichick was his usual forthright and open self.
"I thought it was time for a change," Belichick said. "We'll worry about next week next week. The game just got over."
Frankly, given that Zappe threw an interception of his own that sealed the game, switching quarterbacks in New England is a bit like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
"As great as the Patriots have been during Bill Belichick's time as the head coach, it's time to overhaul the entire organization," Sobleski said. "Tom Brady isn't walking through that door (as a player). Belichick and his staff are no longer getting the most out of their players. The future Hall of Fame coach inexplicably benched his starting quarterback and threw a backup with little preparation and a short warm-up onto the field to attempt at a game-winning drive. It's mind-boggling how bad New England is at the moment. The 2-8 record speaks for itself. Beyond that, it's official. The Patriot Way is finally dead and buried."
29. Chicago Bears (3-7)
Last Week: 28
Week 10 Result: Won vs. Carolina 16-13
Some games are poetry in motion—a beautiful combination of power and precision that is a joy to behold.
Then there's Thursday's matchup between the one-win Carolina Panthers and the two-win Chicago Bears, who just so happen to possess the Panthers' first pick in the 2024 draft.
The Bears were still without the services of starting quarterback Justin Fields, who remains sidelined with a thumb injury. But between strong running from D'Onta Foreman, a mistake-free performance from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and one of the better efforts from the team's defense, the Bears eked out a three-point win.
Two of Chicago's three wins this season have come with Bagent under center, but while talking to reporters after the game, head coach Matt Eberflus made it clear that once healthy Fields is the team's starter under center.
"We'll see where it is," Eberflus said. "It's a big week to make that evaluation, so we'll see where it is. When Justin's healthy, he'll be our starter."
Of course, with Chicago's odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick increasing and the Bears suffering through another miserable season, it's entirely possible that both Fields' and Eberflus' days in the Windy City are numbered.
28. Arizona Cardinals (2-8)
Last Week: 32
Week 10 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 25-23
Kyler Murray is back, baby!
That the return of Murray and starting running back James Conner coincided with Arizona's second victory of the season is no coincidence.
Murray's numbers weren't great—249 passing yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 71.9. Frankly, neither were Conner's—73 rushing yards on 16 carries. But Murray added 33 yards and a score on the ground, and when the Redbirds needed a drive, Murray delivered.
While addressing the media after the game, head coach Jonathan Gannon said that it was great to have the team's $230 million quarterback back on the field.
"He made plays with his legs, he made plays with his arm," Gannon said. "Obviously, a jolt of energy and belief within our team. That's why he is who he is. Couldn't be happier for the guy."
It had to feel good for the Cardinals to get back into the win column. But frankly the last thing this team needs is to peel off a hot streak after a 1-8 start. The playoffs aren't happening, and all wins will accomplish is costing Arizona draft position.
What the Cardinals should want is for Murray to round back in shape in a series of losses that position the team well for 2024.
2023 is toast.
27. Green Bay Packers (3-6)
Last Week: 26
Week 10 Result: Lost 23-19 at Pittsburgh
It's been a long time since the Green Bay Packers have had to deal with mediocre quarterback play. Or losing with regularity.
There has been plenty of both in 2023.
Quarterback Jordan Love once again struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers—the young signal-caller threw two touchdown passes, but he completed just 21 of 40 pass attempts, was picked off twice and posted a mediocre passer rating of 71.8.
While addressing the media after the loss, Love said that coming up short yet again was frustrating.
"Very frustrating," Love said. "We've been put in this situation a lot of times, but we have not found a way to win it. It is frustrating, but we've just got to find a way, dig deeper. It comes down to so many different plays in the game. We can execute better to take advantage of those situations. We've got to definitely find a way."
The thing is, today's late gaffes weren't new. Love threw two fourth-quarter picks against Pittsburgh. He was intercepted in opponent's territory during the fourth quarter of losses to the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and now the Steelers.
The Packers can talk about being "close" on a weekly basis all they want. But here's the truth. The Packers are "closer" to being the Chicago Bears this year than they are the Detroit Lions.
26. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Last Week: 27
Week 10 Result: Bye Week
If last week's embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers was any indication, the Los Angeles Rams desperately need to get veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Stafford said he's hopeful he'll be back out there in Week 11 against the rival Seahawks.
"Thumb's feeling better than I thought it would," he said. "I was a little bit scared in the Dallas game that it was going to be worse than it was and just happy it's not. I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I love playing this game and love competing, so I'm going to do whatever I need to do to be out there."
On one hand, there's no question that the Rams are a better team with Stafford under center. On the other hand, it's fair to wonder just how badly the Rams should want to win down the stretch.
The reality is that the Rams are a flawed team in need of an influx of talent on both sides of the ball. They also haven't had a first-round pick since drafting Jared Goff first overall back in 2016.
The Rams have one in 2024—and the argument can be made that the higher that pick is, the better off Los Angeles is.
25. Tennessee Titans (3-6)
Last Week: 24
Week 10 Result: Lost 20-6 at Tampa Bay
The shine has come off rookie quarterback Will Levis in Tennessee.
After a four-touchdown debut against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago, Levis has gone back-to-back games without throwing a touchdown pass. And while the Titans' offensive struggles can't be laid solely at the former Kentucky star's feet, he told reporters that he knows there are things he needs to do better.
"It's tough as an offense as a whole," Levis said. "We've just got to do a better job at looking introspectively at what we can do better. For me, if we have these games where we're feeling the flow and they're on us a little bit quicker, maybe just getting through my reads a little faster. Getting the ball out sooner. It is hard to change the thought process mid-game, but there's definitely things I could have done better."
Levis isn't getting any help, either. The offensive line play has been abysmal of late. The Titans run game managed all of 2.6 yards per carry. The Titans defense allowed Tampa to convert seven of 15 third-down attempts.
Long story short, the Titans aren't doing anything particularly well right now. And when you add to that the growing pains that go with most rookie quarterbacks, you have the recipe for a 3-6 team that has lost all five road games this season.
24. Washington Commanders (4-6)
Last Week: 23
Week 10 Result: Lost at Seattle 29-26
In the leadup to Sunday's game in Seattle, embattled Commanders head coach Ron Rivera continued to tell reporters that he was happy with the direction the team is headed in.
"Well, I just think as you look at what we're doing and we continue to be competitive, that's probably the biggest thing right now," Rivera said. "We've had a lot of change, a lot of things that we're doing differently and just trying to put it together. I mean, for me, the biggest thing is just to continue to play hard and continue to do the best we can and hopefully win some football games more so than anything else. I mean, the truth is, this is about winning. That's the biggest thing that comes from the audition more than anything else."
Rivera's use of the word "audition" is telling—because that's what 2023 is. For him. For quarterback Sam Howell. And after falling on a last-second field goal for their third defeat in four games, both team and coach are failing that audition.
With a new ownership group in town and the Commanders barreling toward another losing season, odds are big changes are coming in the nation's capital.
And while next week's home date with a pitiful Giants team may provide a temporary respite, games at Dallas and in Miami will likely put the final nail(s) in Rivera's coffin.
23. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
Last Week: 19
Week 10 Result: Lost at Arizona 25-23
It's not easy to win an NFL game in 2023 when a team can't crack 100 passing yards. That was the case with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Some will point to the hamstring injury suffered by Taylor Heinicke, but that injury occurred in the fourth quarter.
At that point in the game, Heinicke had thrown for 55 yards.
After Atlanta's third straight loss and fourth in the past five games, head coach Arthur Smith offered up many of the same platitudes he has over the last month-plus while speaking to reporters.
"We're frustrated—anybody would be when you come up short," Smith said. "We have to fix what's been our issues and find a way to get back in the win column."
"The Falcons under Smith are Jeff Fisher's St. Louis Rams circa 2014," Davenport said. "They aren't a bad team. They can beat bad or even average teams. But there are multiple flaws on both sides of the ball, including an uninspiring head coach and mediocre (at best) quarterback. These Falcons will win just enough games to pick outside the top 10, which will in turn mire the team in mediocrity just like those Rams. The Falcons would be better off bottoming out, firing Smith and starting over—unless going 7-10 every year is your thing."
22. New York Jets (4-5)
Last Week: 17
Week 10 Result: Lost at Las Vegas 16-12
If only Aaron Rodgers hadn't gotten hurt.
With each successive week, that sentence echoes louder and louder in the ears of Jets fans who have seen a summer of excitement and anticipation turn into a fall of watching Greg Zuerlein kick field goals.
The Jets have an excellent defense. Skill-position talent. But as Moton wrote, with Zach "Wormburner" Wilson at quarterback, the one thing these Jets don't have is any real chance of making the postseason.
"We saw it again on Sunday night; Gang Green's recipe for frustrating losses," he said. "The Jets limited the Raiders to 16 points, but their offense didn't score a touchdown, and they committed costly penalties. In the second quarter, running back Breece Hall reached paydirt on a rushing touchdown, but tight end C.J. Uzomah drew a flag for holding, which nullified the score. Instead of six points, the Jets had to settle for a field goal. In retrospect, that play potentially meant the difference between a four-point loss and overtime.
"As the Jets moved the ball into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, Zach Wilson threw an interception. Though he had a decent outing, throwing for 263 yards and an interception and rushing for 54 yards, the Raiders capitalized on an ill-advised throw in a crucial situation. We've seen this movie several times over the past three years, and of course, the final scenes look the same. The Jets lose, and players in the locker room speak on the lack of complementary football, which is a clear nudge at a grossly underwhelming offense. This club hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8 against the New York Giants. For as long as the Jets play airtight defense with a pop-gun offense, they'll hold a middle-of-the-road position in the standings and in these power rankings."
21. Denver Broncos (4-5)
Last Week: 25
Week 10 Result: Won at Buffalo 24-22
This has been a season of adjustment for the Denver Broncos. There was adjustment to a new head coach in Sean Payton. Adjustment to a new offense. Adjustment to an 0-3 start that included one of the most embarrassing losses an NFL team has endured in recent memory.
However, the Broncos came out of the bye winners of two straight—including an emphatic win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. While speaking to reporters, head coach Sean Payton singled out quarterback Russell Wilson as emblematic of the team buying in and getting better every week.
"That transition for him so far—he's in his third offense now in three years," Payton said. "Every day, he's working at it and working his tail off at it. I would say, to answer your question, there are a lot of things that we've been impressed with and that he's doing very well. There are some things that, obviously, he wants to improve on, and collectively, that we want to [improve on] offensively."
Frankly, Denver shouldn't have needed a last-second field goal to down the Bills Monday night—special teams miscues and an inability to take advantage of good field position dogged the team all game long.
But the Broncos found a way to win—and now they will have a chance to get back to .500 on a national stage and get back to at least the fringes of the playoff discussion in the AFC.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
Last Week: 20
Week 10 Result: Won 20-6 vs. Tennessee
The 2023 season has been quite a roller coaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After wining three of four to open the season, the Bucs dropped four straight—the team's longest losing streak since 2019.
Thanks to a businesslike effort that included an efficient game from both Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield and a Buccaneers defense that allowed just 209 yards of offense, the Bucs got back on track on Sunday. Wide receiver Mike Evans told the media that it felt good to end the skid, but he remains confident this team can go places in 2023.
"It's a lot of weight off your shoulders," Evans said. "Four in a row is tough, especially with our talent and what we believe we can do. We definitely believe we can be a contender and a playoff team."
"Good luck figuring out the Buccaneers—or any team in the NFC South, for that matter," Davenport said. "At least the Carolina Panthers have the decency to be consistently terrible. But teams like Tampa and New Orleans look like potential contenders one week and then absolute pretenders the next. Someone is going to win this dog of a division in 2023. But there isn't a team in the division that can be taken seriously in the NFC South. Not really."
19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
Last Week: 22
Week 10 Result: Won vs. New York Jets 16-12
Break up the Raiders!
Granted, the Raiders' two-game winning streak under interim head coach Antonio Pierce has come against Giants and Jets teams that couldn't score 20 points if you spotted them 10. But given that these same Raiders were blown out by the Chicago Bears not that long ago, there's no denying there's a different vibe in Sin City—a vibe that Moton believes could turn around the season.
"As the interim head coach of the Raiders, Pierce is 2-0 with wins over the New York football teams," he said. "Though the Giants and Jets are in the bottom half of the standings with sub-.500 records, Pierce has given his team an attitude adjustment that exudes confidence. Pierce has helped the Raiders establish an identity that matches the team's longstanding history. They're a physical squad that operates with an aggressive nature."
"The Raiders have a rookie quarterback and a first-time offensive play-caller in Bo Hardegree, yet Pierce isn't afraid to run a play on fourth down (two conversions against the Jets). On Sunday, running back Josh Jacobs ran for a season-high 116 yards. Thus far in this campaign, he's had his most productive rushing performances under Pierce. What does this tell you about Pierce's Raiders? They're not the same team from three weeks ago that lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears. While skeptics may not believe it yet, the Raiders may just need an upset or two to claim a playoff spot in the top-heavy AFC."
18. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Last Week: 21
Week 10 Result: Won vs. New England 10-6 (Frankfurt)
After Sunday's meeting between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, the NFL owes the people of Germany an apology.
Because this was an ugly game.
All told, there was one touchdown scored—and that was early. The two teams combined for just over 600 yards of offense but could manage just 16 points. They were a combined 11-of-27 on third downs.
However, ugly wins count the same as attractive ones, and after the victory Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen hailed his defense while speaking to reporters.
"Our defense stepped up. We moved the ball offensively, but we didn't finish our drives like we normally do, but it was good to get the win," he said.
Frankly, given everything that has happened to the Colts in 2023 (the Jonathan Taylor impasse, the loss of quarterback Anthony Richardson), heading into the bye week at 5-5 is actually something of an achievement. And with the Jaguars getting blasted by the 49ers in Week 10, the Colts are just 1.5 games back in the AFC South.
But this team should probably be more concerned about building some positive momentum over the season's second half than making any kind of legitimate playoff run.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
Last Week: 13
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. Detroit 41-38
Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions was a microcosm of the Chargers' 2023 season as a whole.
Offensively, the Chargers looked the part of a playoff team. Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and posted a passer rating of almost 115. Wide receiver Keenan Allen went bananas, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and two scores. Running back Austin Ekeler piled up 115 total yards and found the end zone.
However, the Chargers' 31st-ranked defense offered no resistance. The Lions piled up a whopping 533 yards of offense, including 200 yards on the ground.
After the game, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't know what to say while speaking with reporters.
"There have been games where we haven't put up enough points and there were big games where we put up some points. It didn't happen today," Herbert said.
Davenport, on the other hand, has plenty to say.
"Let's just get to brass tacks," Davenport said. "Brandon Staley needs to go. The Chargers have underperformed during his tenure, especially on defense—his supposed specialty. Staley's in-game decision-making can be puzzling at times. And at the end of the day, the Bolts have flat-out underperformed relative to the talent on the roster. It's time for a change."
16. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Last Week: 14
Week 10 Result: Lost 27-19 at Minnesota
Dating back to last season, the Saints have played 10 games against teams with a winning record. They have won twice—and one of those was a win over an Eagles team led by its backup quarterback last year.
Sunday was no different in Minnesota—but it may well be that losing one game is the least of the team's problems.
The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury and concussion, wide receiver Michael Thomas to a knee injury, and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a high ankle sprain.
Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters he wasn't sure how long Carr might be sidelined, but despite Jameis Winston's comeback bid Sunday he reiterated that (when healthy) Carr is the Saints' starting quarterback.
"He was evaluated for a concussion. I can't really talk about it or elaborate on it," Allen said. "We'll look at it, but he was out of the game because he was evaluated for a concussion. We'll see where Derek's at. I don't think. I know we're not in the competition there. I thought Jameis did some good things. Derek Carr is our starting quarterback."
If ever there was a team that needed its bye week to happen when it is, it's the Saints. And with just one team left on the schedule with a winning record, these flawed, mediocre Saints are probably still the favorites in the NFL's weakest division.
15. Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
Last Week: 18
Week 10 Result: Won 27-19 vs. New Orleans
To say it's been a wild year for Joshua Dobbs is an understatement. When the preseason started, Dobbs was in Cleveland. Then he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, made several starts, was benched and then traded again to the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, Dobbs has led the Vikings to two wins in less than two full weeks with the team, making quite an impression on Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"I can't emphasize enough what the circumstances were for him in our offense last week, but what I think was really special this week, is even coming off of that performance, [was] his work, how he prepared," O'Connell told reporters. "He was essentially living at the facility and going through his normal process while also allowing us to show him how we do things, how we try to enhance his ability to play fast while also giving him really good plays that he can be responsible for."
A Vikings team that has been blasted by injuries to players like quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and now running back Alexander Mattison has peeled off five straight wins to climb back into the NFC playoff race. Dobbs is a folk hero in Minnesota who will never have to pay for another Juicy Lucy again.
And come free agency next year, Dobbs is going to be in line for quite the sack of cash.
"The magic of Joshua Dobbs can't be denied," Sobleski said. "When Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon two weeks ago, the Vikings' season appeared lost. Instead, the organization immediately responded at this year's trade deadline by trading for Dobbs, who was on his way out in Arizona with Kyler Murray nearing a return. Dobbs has been wonderful in his short stint. The veteran journeyman has quickly picked up Kevin O'Connell's offense and executed well, with a 67.2 completion percentage and five total touchdowns. The biggest difference with Dobbs behind center is that he can actually create outside of structure and provide the Vikings with something different."
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 10 Result: Won 23-19 vs. Green Bay
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken winning ugly to an art form.
The Steelers have been outgained in every game. In many facets of the game, they have been out-played. But for the third time in four games since the bye, they found a way to win against the Green Bay Packers.
Running back Najee Harris, who combined with co-starter Jaylen Warren to run for 206 of Pittsburgh's 324 yards Sunday, told reporters that the Steelers have become accustomed to these weekly nail-biters.
"I'm just so used to (close games), I don't even realize it," Harris said. "That's just how we are."
Edge-rusher Alex Highsmith echoed a similar refrain, although he admitted he's just as soon the team find a way to carve out a bit more breathing room.
"We should just be better in certain ways so that you don't have to have such a heart attack at the end of the game," Highsmith said. "But whenever we're in those 'got to have it' moments, we're capitalizing."
Now the Steelers will head to Cleveland to take on the equally surprising Cleveland Browns in a battle of 6-3 teams. But they will do so perilously thin at linebacker—one week after losing Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee-injury, Kwon Alexander suffered a torn Achilles.
"It's utterly amazing to consider the Steelers are the first team in NFL history to be outgained by opponents in each of their nine games this season yet still have a winning record," Sobleski said. "Not only does Pittsburgh find ways to win, it's currently 6-3 and sitting a half-game behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Obviously, the Steelers can't continue to win in such a manner. But the fact they've continued to fare well so far shows how well-coached and opportunistic this particular squad is. Pittsburgh is making plays when necessary. Defensively, the Steelers are second with 13 forced fumbles and count themselves among eight teams with 10 or more interceptions. It's not the easiest way to win, but Pittsburgh finds a way."
13. Houston Texans (5-4)
Last Week: 15
Week 10 Result: Won at Cincinnati 30-27
The Offensive Rookie of the Year race is over. Finished. You might as well just start engraving C.J. Stroud's name on the trophy.
For the second week in a row, Stroud led the Texans on a game-winning drive with less than two minutes to go in the game—this time on the road against a Cincinnati Bengals team regarded by some as a Super Bowl contender.
In the game, Stroud threw for more yards (356) than Joe Burrow (347). After the win, Stroud sounded more like a multiple-time Pro Bowler than a first-year player making his ninth start.
"(The Bengals) knew it would come down to the wire. We knew that, too," Stroud told reporters. "I just went to DeMeco (Ryans) and let him know, 'Man, I got you. We're going to win this game.' He looked me right in the eye and said, 'I'll trust you.' I took a lot of big hits this game, but my O-line, they fought their tails off. I think that's where we won the game, our O-line."
"If winning a division is all about quarterback play, the Texans are well on their way to claiming the AFC South," Sobleski said. "While the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence hasn't taken the step into elite status that many expected, Jacksonville still sits atop the division. But four turnovers by Lawrence in the team's last two games won't cut it. Furthermore, the Jaguars face a brutal stretch of games over the next five weeks. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud is getting better every week, elevating his team and entering the MVP conversation with every big-time performance he provides."
12. Buffalo Bills (5-5)
Last Week: 9
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. Denver 24-22
Prior to Monday's game against the Denver, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he understood why Bills Mafia was frustrated. The Bills had dropped three of five after a 3-1 start. Quarterback Josh Allen has struggled with turnovers. The Bills looked less like a Super Bowl favorite and more like an also-ran.
"I get it. I understand everyone's frustration. I absolutely do," McDermott said. "We're working extremely hard to make the adjustments we have to make, and Ken is doing the same. So, I remain confident in Ken and our offensive staff."
The problem is that the Bills team that took the field against Denver didn't look like it had adjusted much. The defense did its best to limit the damage done by four Buffalo turnovers, and running back James Cook ran well.
But it was the same Bills team we've seen over the past month-plus. A flawed team that can't get out of its own way.
"If it wasn't already panic time in Buffalo, it is now," Davenport wrote. Against Denver the Bills didn't look like one of the AFC's best teams. In fact, they didn't look like the AFC's fifth-best team. Sunday's home date with the Jets is officially a desperation game now, and the Bills still have road games in Philly, Kansas City and Miami and a home date with Dallas. If the Bills look in those games like they did against the Broncos, Buffalo won't make the playoffs at all."
11. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
Last Week: 11
Week 10 Result: Won vs. Washington 29-26
The Seattle Seahawks needed a win in Week 10—needed to wash of the stink of being blown out in Baltimore the week before.
It took a big day passing from Geno Smith (369 passing yards, two touchdowns), 127 total yards and a score from running back Kenneth Walker III and a last-second field goal from Jason Myers, but the Seahawks were able to outlast the Commanders and keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.
While speaking to reporters after the win, head coach Pete Carroll lauded his team for hanging in there for the whole 60 minutes.
"I think it was a beautiful illustration of everybody did right down the stretch," Carroll said. "That's all we ever hope to do when we talk about finishing is everybody just keep doing stuff that's right and outlast them and have the chance to win even if it takes us to the last play of the game."
We're about to find out just how good these Seahawks really are—after traveling to Los Angeles in Week 11 to face the Rams, the Seahawks have a three-game gauntlet—two critical meetings with the 49ers sandwiched around a trip to Dallas to face a Cowboys team that has won 12 in a row at home.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
Last Week: 5
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. Houston 30-27
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 10 a banged-up but red-hot team, taking the field against the Texans without one of their best edge-rushers (Sam Hubbard) and wide receivers (Tee Higgins).
They left the game in last place in the AFC North after being stunned by the Houston Texans on a last-second field goal.
The lack of Higgins didn't appear to hamper the Cincinnati offense too much—buoyed by big games from Tyler Boyd and a banged-up Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow threw for 347 yards. But he also threw a pair of interceptions, and the Cincinnati defense allowed a whopping 544 yards of offense.
While speaking to reporters after the loss, Bengals coach Zac Taylor credited Houston's offense for taking it to the Bengals in Week 10.
"They did a good job," he said. "They've got explosive players. Their quarterback created (plays). A lot of those explosives were extended plays where he got outside the pocket and found open guys. So, again, credit (goes) to them. They made the plays and their guys did a great job."
Now, the Bengals find themselves in the same position they were in just a few weeks ago—with their backs rather against the wall heading into a critical game Thursday night against a first-place Ravens team Cincinnati has already lost once to this season.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
Last Week: 4
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. San Francisco 34-3
The Jaguars entered Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers with a chance to make a true statement. Beat one of the NFC's best teams, and there would be no denying that the Jags were a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
That didn't happen. In fact, the exact opposite of that happened. Everything that could go wrong did against San Francisco. The Jaguars turned the ball over four times and were held to just 221 yards of offense. The defense was shredded to the tune of 437 yards of offense, 20 first downs and 34 points.
There was no sugarcoating this one for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who told reporters that this was one of the worst afternoons of his professional career.
"I think you have got to feel the pain and embarrassment of today," Lawrence said. "It's terrible. It's one of the worst games I've probably played in my career. We couldn't do anything right, but you got to flush it, too."
"On one hand," Davenport said," you don't want to overreact to one game. On the other hand, this isn't the first sloppy effort the Jaguars have put forth this year, and in maybe their biggest test of the season to date the Jaguars wilted badly. A home date next week with the Titans should help the Jags get back on track temporarily at least, but after that comes a rough four-game gauntlet—at Houston, Cincinnati, at Cleveland and Baltimore. That month will dictate whether we look at the Jaguars as naughty or nice come Christmas."
"The Jaguars just suffered their worst loss of the season following a bye week, which is a bit of a concern for a team that's expected to take the next step toward Super Bowl aspirations after it won the AFC South title last year," Moton said. "Perhaps Jacksonville lost its rhythm and flow during a week off, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a lukewarm stretch through the first half of the campaign. He's thrown for nine touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games. Compared to the previous term, Lawrence has regressed in passing production. Though the Jaguars have one of the league's best records, they're not an elite team. Lawrence needs to get back on a Pro Bowl trajectory to take this team to the next level."
8. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Last Week: 12
Week 10 Result: Won at Baltimore 33-31
The Cleveland Browns entered Week 10 at 5-3, but they weren't seen as a major threat to win the AFC North.
That changed Sunday, with Cleveland erasing a 24-9 deficit to stun the rival Ravens in Baltimore.
Mind you, this is a Browns team that lost 28-3 to the Ravens in Cleveland. But that was without Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and edge-rusher Myles Garrett told reporters the return of Watson could mean big things for the team the rest of the way.
"Kept on trying to tell y'all once he hits his stride, he's going to be back to his previous ways," Garrett said. "We're just seeing a glimpse into what he can be and who he is."
"The version of the Browns that showed up in the second half Sunday is a team to be reckoned with and a potential Super Bowl contender," Sobleski said. "Against the rival Ravens, who are one of the league's better teams, Cleveland showed toughness and resiliency in a comeback victory after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter. More importantly, Cleveland actually received quality quarterback play for the first time this year. The Browns defense is made up of tone-setters. Multiple weapons can be found at the skill positions. Cleveland's offensive line is dinged at tackle, but it's a well-coached group with a strong interior. More strong outings from the game's most important position could make the Browns unstoppable."
7. Dallas Cowboys (6-3)
Last Week: 8
Week 10 Result: Won vs. New York Giants 49-17
After losing in Philadelphia last week, the Dallas Cowboys no doubt came into Week 10 looking for someone to take their frustrations out on.
Luckily, the hapless Giants are the cure for what ails just about any NFL team. Thanks to five touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys routed the Giants for the second time this season. Combined with the 40-0 beatdown the Cowboys dropped on the G-Men in Week 1, the 72-point margin was Dallas' largest margin ever in a sweep of an NFC East opponent. It also marked the Cowboys' 12th straight win at AT&T Stadium.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters he thinks the Cowboys are rounding into form.
"We're hitting our stride," Lamb said. "I'm happy with it. This past month, as you can tell, we've been on a roll. We've just got to keep it going, stay consistent, stay clean and let the rest fall into place."
"The whopping 640 yards of offense the Cowboys racked up shows what the Dallas offense can be capable of when firing on all cylinders," Davenport said. "But that was against arguably the league's worst team. Twice the Cowboys have faced Super Bowl contenders this year on the road. Twice the Cowboys have come up short. There's a four-game stretch coming up soon (that includes a rematch with the Eagles) that will give Dallas a chance to show that it can hang with the NFC's best. Bur despite the blowout over the Giants, Dallas is still a second-tier contender in this analyst's mind."
6. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 10 Result: Won at Jacksonville 34-3
The San Francisco 49ers came out of the bye week riding a three-game skid and needing a win in the worst way imaginable.
Not only did the Niners get that victory, but they dropped a piano on a two-loss Jaguars team, dominating every facet of a 31-point blowout that vaulted the team back into Moton's top five.
"The 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak like a karate instructor kicking through a wooden board. They thumped one of the AFC's best teams with an all-around dominant performance," he said. "Against the Jaguars, the 49ers registered five sacks, four tackles for loss and four takeaways. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, San Francisco ran for 144 yards and a score.
"San Francisco has a star-studded squad with young playmakers on the rise. Christian McCaffrey is arguably the league's best running back. Brandon Aiyuk is on pace for career highs across multiple pass-catching categories. Deebo Samuel may be the most versatile offensive X-factor in the game. Nick Bosa has a new pass-rushing partner in Chase Young. Linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga are All-Pros at their respective positions. The 49ers went through a rough patch, but they're clearly a top-five team going into Week 11."
5. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Last Week: 7
Week 10 Result: Bye Week
Over the first nine weeks of the 2023 season, there hasn't been a more prolific offense in the NFL than the Miami Dolphins. Miami leads the league in both yards per game (435.3) and points per game (31.7). No other NFL team is averaging 410 yards or 30 points per contest.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his record-setting receiving pace have played a part in that success, but on the latest episode of his It Needed to Be Said podcast, Hill gave the credit for Miami's offensive dominance to the ascension of young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
"I feel like this year, having Tua as vocal as he's been this whole entire year... It's gonna be a beautiful thing," Hill said. "Hearing that from QB1 is awesome, man. Just seeing his growth, seeing how much he has took ownership of that position of not just quarterback, franchise quarterback, it's a beautiful thing."
The Dolphins have done a lot of things right this year. But there's one thing they have not—beaten good teams. In Week 4, the Dolphins were blown out by the Buffalo Bills. In Week 7, they were beaten by two touchdowns by the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 9, Miami fell behind 21-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs before its comeback attempt came up short.
That makes it hard to take the Dolphins seriously as a Super Bowl contender.
4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Last Week: 3
Week 10 Result: Lost vs. Cleveland 33-31
For most of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the game looked like just another step in Baltimore's march to the AFC North title. The Ravens jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and led 31-17 in the fourth quarter.
But the Browns came roaring back to stun the Ravens at home, outscoring Baltimore 24-7 after the Ravens scored on the first drive of the second half.
Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike told reporters after the game that he and his teammates were stunned by the second-half collapse.
"I think I can speak for everybody, when [we jumped out to a 14-0 lead] nobody thought that [the Browns] were going to win the game, and that's what happened," Madubuike said. "So, it was definitely just shocking, frustrating."
Madubuike wasn't the only one who was surprised.
"For much of Sunday's game, the Ravens looked just as they had much of the season—like arguably the best team in the AFC," Davenport said. "But down the stretch, the Ravens couldn't run the ball. Lamar Jackson struggled under an onslaught of pressure from the Browns. And Baltimore's usually staunch defense faltered.
"It's important not to overreact to just one game, but Sunday's stunner was a reminder that there is no runaway favorite in the AFC this year. Instead, there are a handful of viable contenders who figure to make the next eight weeks very interesting."
3. Detroit Lions (7-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 10 Result: Won at Los Angeles Chargers 41-38
Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned shootout?
On Sunday in Los Angeles, we got one of those games where the last team that possessed the ball wound up winning. That happened to be the Detroit Lions, who piled up a whopping 533 yards of offense against the Chargers, including 200 yards on the ground at 6.5 yards per carry.
In the game, Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and a pair of touchdowns without an interception. Goff isn't considered among the league's best at the position, but after the game, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Detroit has an elite option under center as far as he's concerned.
"All I know is he's playing at a high level for us, and we're winning games because of him," Campbell said. "I would say he's certainly up there (among the best QBs). I don't know who that would be, but I like that guy. I've said it before and I'll say it again, we've got a quarterback, and thank God we do."
In Goff, the Lions have a quarterback who has played in a Super Bowl. Detroit's ground game and offensive line are as good as any in the NFL. The Chargers lit up the Lions defense, but the unit is vastly better than last year's bunch.
These Lions are for real. And they don't play another team with a winning record until road games at Minnesota and Dallas in late December.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Last Week: 2
Week 10 Result: Bye Week
For years, the story with the Kansas City Chiefs was Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the offense. However, while the Chiefs were seventh in the league in total offense entering Week 10, they were outside the top 10 in scoring.
However, the Kansas City defense has picked up the slack. The Chiefs quietly rank fifth in the league in total defense and second in scoring defense.
While speaking to reporters after the Chiefs held the high-powered Miami Dolphins to 14 points in Germany last week, Mahomes lauded the defense as a strength of the team in 2023.
"I knew they were going to be good. You look at the end of last year, they played great football and no one really noticed. I knew they were going to be good," Mahomes said. "They brought back so many people, so many young guys, they were going to develop. I mean, the fact they're all developing this fast, I don't know if anyone could have guessed it. I knew they were going to be great as their careers went on. Good to have a lot of young guys that can play like that."
The Chiefs' lack of pass-catching talent outside of Kelce is a legitimate concern. But they're the defending Super Bowl champions and are on the cusp of dynasty status.
To be the best, you have to beat the best.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Last Week: 1
Week 10 Result: Bye Week
The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Philadelphia Eagles. They have the NFL's best record. They just beat their most hated rivals to seize firm control of the NFC East. Life is good in Philly for the most part.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the NFL's leading MVP candidates, and over the past three games, he's done something no quarterback for the team ever has, per David Harrison of Eagles Today: complete 73 percent of his passes in three consecutive contests.
While speaking to reporters, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is playing at an incredibly high level.
"Accuracy is not only where you place the ball and the ball being complete, but also you going to the right place with the football," Sirianni said. "... So, I think it's twofold, it's just him getting more and more comfortable with the plays that he's running and that he likes, and knowing where to go with the football (accurately) and going there in a timely fashion and doing so with good fundamentals and delivering the ball with accuracy. It's those two components, and he's doing a nice job of that."
The loss of starting tight end Dallas Goedert to a broken forearm last week was a blow. But there's zero doubt which team belongs atop these power rankings.