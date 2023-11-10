Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: 'Beautiful Thing' to Watch Tua Tagovailoa Become Franchise QB

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

If there's one person who has had a front row seat to watch Tua Tagovailoa blossom into a star, it's Tyreek Hill.

And the Miami Dolphins superstar wideout has been enjoying the ride, especially as Tagovailoa has remained healthy and on the field during their second season together. The former Alabama signal caller has developed more of a voice now too.

On the latest episode of his "It Needed to be Said" podcast Thursday, Hill discussed how happy he's been watching Tagovailoa evolve into the quarterback and leader the team has needed.

"I feel like this year, having Tua as vocal as he's been this whole entire year... It's gonna be a beautiful thing," Hill said. "Hearing that from QB1 is awesome man, just seeing his growth, seeing how much he has took ownership of that position of not just quarterback, franchise quarterback—it's a beautiful thing.

It's no secret that Hill—along with Miami coach Mike McDaniel—have changed life in South Florida as well as the trajectory of Tagovailoa's career.

Prior to their arrival, Tagovailoa—a former top-five pick—was being labelled as a bust and wasn't given the space to express himself under former coach Brian Flores.

But all that is in the past as Tagovailoa has solidified himself as one of the upper tier quarterbacks in the NFL and the leader of a Dolphins squad that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Miami is 6-3 and first place in the AFC East.