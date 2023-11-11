Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr., Guardians' Andrés Giménez Win 2023 MLB Platinum Gloves

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres rightfielder Fernando Tatís Jr. and Cleveland Guardians infielder Andrés Giménez have won the 2023 Platinum Glove Award for the National League and American League, respectively.

Tatís Jr. recorded a career-high 283 putouts as he spent most of his time in the outfield this past season, winning the first Gold Glove award of his career to put him in Platinum Glove qualification.

Meanwhile, Giménez turned a career-high 87 double plays in 150 games while winning his second-straight Gold Glove award.

Tatís Jr. and Giménez finished second and third amongst all MLB players with 27 and 23 defensive runs saved, according to fieldingbible.com.

The former shortstop became the first player in Padres history to win the award after it began in 2011. He breaks Nolan Arenado's streak, as the eight-time All-Star had been named the best defender in the National League for six straight years.