WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Crown JewelNovember 11, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Crown Jewel
Coming off a massive Crown Jewel, the November 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would question the future of the blue brand and The Bloodline inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
LA Knight could not dethrone Roman Reigns as world champion, but he remained undeterred. He turned his focus to Grayson Waller, who he looked to shut up this week.
Bayley announced a "State of Damage CTRL" address following the return of Kairi Sane to help Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel.
Carlito would compete one-on-one for the first time in years against Bobby Lashley.
Kevin Owens would join commentary for the night, replacing Corey Graves who was taking time off for paternity leave.
SmackDown promised major consequences and new hype heading toward Survivor Series.
Match Card
- LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller.
- Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley.
- Bayley addresses the "State of Damage CTRL".
- Kevin Owens will fill in on commentary for Corey Graves.
Here is the line-up for the November 10 edition of WWE SmackDown: