WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Crown Jewel

Credit: WWE.com.

Coming off a massive Crown Jewel, the November 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would question the future of the blue brand and The Bloodline inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

LA Knight could not dethrone Roman Reigns as world champion, but he remained undeterred. He turned his focus to Grayson Waller, who he looked to shut up this week.



Bayley announced a "State of Damage CTRL" address following the return of Kairi Sane to help Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel.



Carlito would compete one-on-one for the first time in years against Bobby Lashley.



Kevin Owens would join commentary for the night, replacing Corey Graves who was taking time off for paternity leave.

