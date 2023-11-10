Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10

David Berding/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson will likely be on the field for the first time in a month in NFL Week 10.

The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson's potential return would be a welcome sight for the Vikings and fantasy football players who have some key absences to deal with because of bye weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.

The news is not 100 percent positive regarding star wide outs, as Ja'Marr Chase has been limited in practice with a back injury he suffered last week. A potential absence, or limited role, would hurt the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC wild-card battle with the Houston Texans.

Below is a look at all of the injury news affecting the Week 10 games and fantasy football matchups.

Justin Jefferson Listed as Questionable

Jefferson is in line to return a month after he left the clash with Kansas City due to a hamstring injury.

One of the top draft picks in fantasy football this season started his campaign with three straight 100-yard performances. He averaged 15.9 yards per reception in his first five appearances.

Jefferson should go back to his normal workload if he plays on Sunday, even with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback instead of Kirk Cousins.

Dobbs has not spent much time throwing to Jefferson, but as we saw during his substitute appearance in Week 9, that will not hurt the quarterback's effectiveness.

Jefferson will be Dobbs' go-to target as the Vikings try to break down the Saints defense, which has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL.

The 24-year-old will be front and center in all fantasy football lineups in his return, and he may see more work than usual if tight end T.J. Hockenson is affected at all by his ribs injury.

Ja'Marr Chase Dealing With Back Issue

Chase is dealing with the lingering affects of a back injury he suffered in Week 9's win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals' top pass-catcher fell hard on his back as he chased down a deep ball, and that led to his spot on the injury report all week.

Chase is officially listed as questionable, a good sign that he will play alongside Joe Burrow for Sunday's clash with the Texans.

Chase's place on the field will be more important to the Bengals in Week 10 because Tee Higgins was already ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Boyd should receive more attention from Burrow with Higgins out. Tight ends Tanner Hudson and Irv Smith Jr., who had seven combined catches against the Bills, could be deep sleepers in fantasy leagues as the Bengals look to replace Higgins' output.