Browns' Myles Garrett Says Joe Burrow Gets 'Nod' over Lamar Jackson as Better QB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The AFC North boasts some of the best quarterbacks in football in Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens standout Lamar Jackson, but according to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, one stands out above the other.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Garrett explained why he believes Burrow has the edge on Jackson.

"He's produced at a higher level at this point in his career even though Lamar has an MVP and he's more dynamic at what he does. But I think that the results that Burrow has speak for themselves. ... I'd give Burrow the nod for what he's been able to accomplish."

Burrow, who made his NFL debut in 2020, earned a Pro Bowl selection and the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year award during the first three years of his career. Additionally, he led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and a berth in the Super Bowl during the 2021 campaign.

Jackson, who debuted in 2018, is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the 2019 MVP award winner. While the Ravens have reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, Jackson hasn't been able to lift Baltimore past the divisional round.