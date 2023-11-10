X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Photo: 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth Dual Autograph Card Released by Topps

    Julia StumbaughNovember 10, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in the dugout while playing the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
    John McCoy/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Hall of Famer Babe Ruth are the only players in MLB history to record both 100 home runs and 500 strikeouts.

    Now both record-breaking two-way players are on the same dual autograph card.

    Ohtani and Ruth's signatures are both featured on a 1-of-1 card released Friday by Topps.

    Topps @Topps

    TWO ICONS ON ONE LEGENDARY CARD 🐐🐐<br><br>This 1 of 1 dual auto, featuring Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth as pitchers, is only available in 2023 Topps Definitive. <br><br>OUT TODAY. <a href="https://t.co/qgKvuvCPXs">pic.twitter.com/qgKvuvCPXs</a>

    The card above is one of two 1-of-1 dual autograph cards being sold as part of the 2023 Topps Definitive Baseball collection, which went on sale Friday at noon ET.

    The other Ohtani and Ruth card features the two-way stars as batters instead of pitchers.

    The new Topps collection is priced at $1,999.99 for a "hobby box" of eight cards, six of which feature autographs. The odds of getting a Ohtani and Ruth dual autograph card in one of these boxes stands at 1:1,899, according to Topps.

    Photo: 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth Dual Autograph Card Released by Topps
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon