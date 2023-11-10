Photo: 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth Dual Autograph Card Released by Topps

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Hall of Famer Babe Ruth are the only players in MLB history to record both 100 home runs and 500 strikeouts.

Now both record-breaking two-way players are on the same dual autograph card.

Ohtani and Ruth's signatures are both featured on a 1-of-1 card released Friday by Topps.

The card above is one of two 1-of-1 dual autograph cards being sold as part of the 2023 Topps Definitive Baseball collection, which went on sale Friday at noon ET.

The other Ohtani and Ruth card features the two-way stars as batters instead of pitchers.