49ers Rumors: Trent Williams' Ankle Injury Improving, 'Will Be True Game-Time' Call

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers look to get healthy, the organization is hoping to have star left tackle Trent Williams on the field Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Williams, 35, has missed the 49ers' last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury but he is reportedly improving and will be a true game-time decision against the Jaguars.

The three-time All-Pro was active for a second-consecutive practice Friday, The Athletic's David Lombardi reported.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.