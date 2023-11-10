USWNT's Kristie Mewis Announces Engagement to Chelsea, Australia Star Sam Kerr

Lu Yang/Xinhua via Getty Images

United States women's national team midfielder Kristie Mewis and Australia forward Sam Kerr are engaged, Mewis confirmed to People magazine.

Mewis told People that Kerr has "just been everything" to her and that she is "my biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics."

Mewis and Kerr first sparked dating rumors during the Tokyo Olympics, and the confirmation of their relationship came shortly afterward when the Australian posted a photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

Since then, Mewis and Kerr have continued sharing photos of their bond on Instagram as they navigate their long-distance relationship. Mewis plays for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League while Kerr plays for Chelsea FC Women in England.