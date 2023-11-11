NFL Odds Week 10: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice NewsNovember 11, 2023
NFL Odds Week 10: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News
Notable injuries continue to be a theme in 2023, and we saw another one in Week 9 when the New York Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL.
With backup Tyrod Taylor already on injured reserve with a rib injury, the Giants are down to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito for this week's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are massive favorites at home.
Of course, injuries don't always impact games as significantly as anticipated. The Minnesota Vikings, for example, lost Kirk Cousins in Week 8 and went on to win in Week 9 with trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs leading the upset victory.
Which wagering options are enticing after this week's injury news and practice buzz? Let's take a look.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Ravens -6.5 Versus Browns
Expect the Baltimore Ravens to win fairly convincingly over the rival Cleveland Browns, and not simply because Baltimore won 28-3 in the first meeting.
That game featured an ill-prepared rookie quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Cleveland. The Browns never really had a chance offensively.
While Deshuan Watson is back under center for the Browns, though, this is looking like it could be another lopsided Ravens victory. Watson has had the occasional good game, but he's been skittish in the pocket and prone to mistakes under pressure.
Baltimore features an aggressive defense and the league's best at limiting points. Watson is going to be under pressure early and often. Cleveland recently placed starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve, and right tackle Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) won't play, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
For the Browns to keep it close, they'll have to have a flawless defensive game, and Lamar Jackson is simply playing at too high of a level for that to happen. Expect Baltimore to win big at home.
Vikings and Saints over 41 Points
Dobbs was a very pleasant surprise for the Vikings in Week 9. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third against the Atlanta Falcons, leading Minnesota to a 31-28 victory.
The Vikings offense may struggle a bit more this week against a strong New Orleans Saints defense. Minnesota is also unlikely to have Justin Jefferson (injured reserve, hamstring) back for this one.
"I think that would be a little aggressive," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said during the week, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.
However, we still like the over here. The Vikings have playmakers in T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, and they will score points if Dobbs can protect the football. The Saints, meanwhile, have found an offensive rhythm over the past few weeks while surrendering at least 17 points in each of their past three games.
Over their past three games, the Saints have seen points totals of at least 41 in every contest, while the Vikings have seen points totals of 41 or more in one of three.
Cowboys -17.5 Versus Giants
This is a massive line for an NFL, and in most cases, we might consider it a trap wager. However, the Cowboys have so much more healthy talent than the Giants, that this actually feels too low.
DeVito has done little to suggest that he can outplay Micah Parsons, Stephon Gilmore and the Cowboys defense. He was 15-of-20 for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but he also threw two picks and produced just six points in a blowout loss.
It's worth noting that New York will also be without tight end Darren Waller, who remains on injured reserve along with Taylor.
New York's defense, meanwhile, simply hasn't been consistent enough to keep this one close. The Giants got blown out 40-0 at home against the Cowboys in Week 1 with a mostly healthy roster.
The Giants are now thin at multiple positions, entering Arlington and facing a Cowboys team likely miffed after blowing it late against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.
This isn't a revenge game for the Cowboys, but expect them to treat it like one following the loss to the Eagles.
Lions -3 at Chargers
The Detroit Lions are expected to have running back David Montgomery back this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"For a second straight day, Lions' RB David Montgomery was a full participant in practice and is on track to return from his rib injury Sunday in LA vs. the Chargers," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The tandem of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs—who had a breakout game the last time he was on the field—is a scary one. However, it's Detroit's passing game that should allow the Lions to roll here.
With Jameson Williams back in the fold, Donovan Peoples-Jones new to the roster, Sam LaPorta becoming a rookie star and Amon-Ra. St. Brown continuing to thrive, Detroit has too many playmakers for the Chargers to handle.
While L.A. has offensive stars of its own, the Chargers defense has been a massive liability this season. Los Angeles ranks dead last in passing yards allowed and 28th in net yards per pass attempt allowed.
This should be a fun game, but Detroit has the more balanced team and should win by at least a field goal.
*Injury information via NFL.com unless otherwise noted.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.