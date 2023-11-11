NFL Odds Week 10: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

3 of 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is a massive line for an NFL, and in most cases, we might consider it a trap wager. However, the Cowboys have so much more healthy talent than the Giants, that this actually feels too low.



DeVito has done little to suggest that he can outplay Micah Parsons, Stephon Gilmore and the Cowboys defense. He was 15-of-20 for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but he also threw two picks and produced just six points in a blowout loss.



It's worth noting that New York will also be without tight end Darren Waller, who remains on injured reserve along with Taylor.



New York's defense, meanwhile, simply hasn't been consistent enough to keep this one close. The Giants got blown out 40-0 at home against the Cowboys in Week 1 with a mostly healthy roster.



The Giants are now thin at multiple positions, entering Arlington and facing a Cowboys team likely miffed after blowing it late against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

