Top 10 Freshmen to Watch in 2023-24 Men's College Basketball Season

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coen Carr, Michigan State: Whether he has the all-around game to be a one-and-done prospect remains to be seen, but there's no question Carr has the hops to be a staple in highlight reels throughout the season. He's only 6'5", but he might mess around and try to jump over 7'4" Zach Edey when the Spartans run into Purdue in March.

Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh: When you put up a triple-double in your collegiate debut, you officially have our attention. Carrington finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists (in 29 minutes) in Pitt's opener against North Carolina A&T, and he put up another 18 points a few nights later against Binghamton. Early January games against Duke and UNC will be the real test.

Elmarko Jackson, Kansas: Jackson was a non-factor in Kansas' exhibition loss to Illinois, but he combined for 17 points and 15 assists in the Jayhawks' first two wins over NC Central and Manhattan. Can't wait to see what sort of impact he has in the Champions Classic against Kentucky.

Aday Mara, UCLA: This 7'3" center from Spain wasn't cleared by the NCAA until three days before the season began, and it might take some time for the Bruins to fully work him into their plans with both Adem Bona and Kenneth Nwuba starting in the frontcourt. But Mara is going to be a matchup nightmare by the end of the season.

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana: After losing all four of their leading scorers from last season, the Hoosiers brought in a versatile 6'8" freshman who could fill a good chunk of that void. Mgbako was quiet in the season-opening nail-biter against FGCU for just four points and even quieter in Sunday's close call against Army. Once he gets comfortable, though, he's going to be a double-digit scorer more often than not.