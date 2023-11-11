UFC 295 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Procházka vs. Pereira

3 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The co-main event doesn't have the star power of Jones vs. Miocic, but the interim title fight they've put together has everything you'd want in a heavyweight matchup.

Sergei Pavlovich has been a buzzsaw to this point. The 31-year-old has six consecutive wins by first-round knockout. His power is a real issue and it doesn't even seem to have to connect cleanly to alter a fight.

On the other side of the cage, Aspinall's only loss under the UFC banner came 15 seconds into his fight with Curtis Blaydes due to a knee injury. He has picked up five of his six UFC wins within the first five minutes as well, including a submission win over Alexander Volkov.

Aspinall is the more well-rounded fighter with the grappling chops to potentially negate Pavlovich's power and turn this into a submission contest. Aspinall does some of his best striking in the clinch and he can probably have success there.

The problem is that all of the areas where Aspinall can succeed involve closing the distance safely. And there's the rub.

Pavlovich is a more heavy-handed striker than Aspinall has seen in the cage. This is still a heavyweight fight and every round starts at distance standing up. That's a problem that he might not be able to get around.