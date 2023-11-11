NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent INovember 11, 2023

      Patriots WR Demario Douglas
      Patriots WR Demario DouglasBillie Weiss/Getty Images

      We're approaching the home stretch for season-long fantasy leagues, and bye weeks and injuries are having an impact.

      This week, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye. Additionally, players like Tee Higgins, Dallas Goedert, DeVante Parker and Pat Freiermuth are out.

      Justin Jefferson isn't expected to make his return this week either.

      Managers may be scrambling for options this week, but all is not lost. Below, we'll run down our top remaining flex plays for Week 10 and examine three prime waiver-wire targets to consider.

      All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Week 10 Flex Top 40

      49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
      49ers RB Christian McCaffreyLoren Elliott/Getty Images

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Amon-Ra St, Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      4. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      11. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      12. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      14. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      15. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      17. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      19. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      20. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      21. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      23. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      24. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      25. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      26. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      27. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      28. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      29. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      30. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      31. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      32. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      35. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      36. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      37. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      40. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    Waiver Target: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet had a disappointing outing against the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 9. The Seahawks fell behind early and never got a chance to lean on their ground game.

      Charbonnet finished with only 13 yards on four carries and one reception.

      The previous week, however, Charbonnet racked up 53 rushing yards, two receptions and 11 receiving yards against the Cleveland Browns. He could see an even bigger role this week with the Seahawks set to host the Washington Commanders.

      Washington has featured a middle-of-the-pack run defense (17th-most fantasy points allowed to opposing RBs) this season. It also traded standout defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline. With those two out, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders.

      Expect to see plenty of Kenneth Walker III against Washington this week, but Charbonnet should get some run. He's currently rostered in only 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.

    Waiver Target: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs up the field in the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
      Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

      The Detroit Lions have worked Jameson Williams into their offense slowly this season, and the trade acquisition of Donovan Peoples-Jones further complicates his fantasy value. Williams has had exactly one solid game in 2023, a two-catch, 51-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

      However, Williams has the potential to break out in Week 10, with the Lions facing the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the league's worst pass defenses.

      Los Angeles ranks 28th in net yards per pass attempt allowed and dead last in passing yards allowed. Only three teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

      There's plenty of boom-or-bust potential here, but Detroit should take a pass-heavy approach against a Chargers defense allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. It could only take one long play for Williams to provide Week 10 value, and he's certainly capable of breaking a big one against this defense.

      Williams is rostered in only 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues.

    Waiver Target: Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

      FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 22: New England Patriots Wide Receiver Demario Douglas (81) in action during the NFL game between Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on October 22, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas landed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, so his status will bear watching. However, the 22-year-old pass-catcher is worth an add, as he projects as New England's new top target.

      Parker is out with a concussion, and former No. 1 receiver Kendrick Bourne is done for the year with a torn ACL.

      This past week, Douglas caught five passes for 55 yards and had an eight-yard carry. He should be Mac Jones' top option this week against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.

      While the ceiling isn't particularly high for any Patriots pass-catcher, Douglas should have a strong floor this week and moving forward. He's rostered in only 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues and could be a low-end flex option for the remainder of 2023.

      Douglas is worth an add, even if he doesn't make the starting lineup in Week 10.

      *Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.

