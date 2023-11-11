Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesNovember 11, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
We're approaching the home stretch for season-long fantasy leagues, and bye weeks and injuries are having an impact.
This week, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye. Additionally, players like Tee Higgins, Dallas Goedert, DeVante Parker and Pat Freiermuth are out.
Justin Jefferson isn't expected to make his return this week either.
Managers may be scrambling for options this week, but all is not lost. Below, we'll run down our top remaining flex plays for Week 10 and examine three prime waiver-wire targets to consider.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 10 Flex Top 40
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Amon-Ra St, Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
4. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
12. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
15. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
19. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
20. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
21. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
23. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
24. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
25. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
26. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
27. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
28. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
29. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
31. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
32. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
34. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
35. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
40. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Waiver Target: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet had a disappointing outing against the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 9. The Seahawks fell behind early and never got a chance to lean on their ground game.
Charbonnet finished with only 13 yards on four carries and one reception.
The previous week, however, Charbonnet racked up 53 rushing yards, two receptions and 11 receiving yards against the Cleveland Browns. He could see an even bigger role this week with the Seahawks set to host the Washington Commanders.
Washington has featured a middle-of-the-pack run defense (17th-most fantasy points allowed to opposing RBs) this season. It also traded standout defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline. With those two out, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders.
Expect to see plenty of Kenneth Walker III against Washington this week, but Charbonnet should get some run. He's currently rostered in only 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Target: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have worked Jameson Williams into their offense slowly this season, and the trade acquisition of Donovan Peoples-Jones further complicates his fantasy value. Williams has had exactly one solid game in 2023, a two-catch, 51-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, Williams has the potential to break out in Week 10, with the Lions facing the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the league's worst pass defenses.
Los Angeles ranks 28th in net yards per pass attempt allowed and dead last in passing yards allowed. Only three teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
There's plenty of boom-or-bust potential here, but Detroit should take a pass-heavy approach against a Chargers defense allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. It could only take one long play for Williams to provide Week 10 value, and he's certainly capable of breaking a big one against this defense.
Williams is rostered in only 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Target: Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas landed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, so his status will bear watching. However, the 22-year-old pass-catcher is worth an add, as he projects as New England's new top target.
Parker is out with a concussion, and former No. 1 receiver Kendrick Bourne is done for the year with a torn ACL.
This past week, Douglas caught five passes for 55 yards and had an eight-yard carry. He should be Mac Jones' top option this week against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
While the ceiling isn't particularly high for any Patriots pass-catcher, Douglas should have a strong floor this week and moving forward. He's rostered in only 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues and could be a low-end flex option for the remainder of 2023.
Douglas is worth an add, even if he doesn't make the starting lineup in Week 10.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.