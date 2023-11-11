Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

3 of 4

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have worked Jameson Williams into their offense slowly this season, and the trade acquisition of Donovan Peoples-Jones further complicates his fantasy value. Williams has had exactly one solid game in 2023, a two-catch, 51-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



However, Williams has the potential to break out in Week 10, with the Lions facing the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the league's worst pass defenses.



Los Angeles ranks 28th in net yards per pass attempt allowed and dead last in passing yards allowed. Only three teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.



There's plenty of boom-or-bust potential here, but Detroit should take a pass-heavy approach against a Chargers defense allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. It could only take one long play for Williams to provide Week 10 value, and he's certainly capable of breaking a big one against this defense.

