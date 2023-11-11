Which 22-and-Under NBA Prospects Are Shining Brightest?

3 of 6

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

So many people gave the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award to some spindly giant in San Antonio before the season ever tipped off.

As it turns out, Chet Holmgren has other ideas.

The 21-year-old has fit like a glove on the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 16.8 points and 2.5 blocks per game on—[brace yourself]—71.9 true shooting. His floor spacing has opened up new frontiers for an offense that suddenly ranks seventh in points scored per possession. He won't knock down 55-plus percent of his triples forever (54.2 percent above the break!), but defenses are already inching closer toward him while he's away from the ball.

Holmgren routinely uses this attention to transition into a hot-knife-through-butter floor game. Defenders seem genuinely flummoxed when he puts the ball on the deck and blows by them, sometimes adding some derring-do to his handle for good measure. His 0.85 points per drive rank ninth among the 80 players who have finished at least as many as him.

Though he can get overpowered by larger frontlines, Holmgren is battling—and stronger than he looks. He rumbles with thicker bodies on the glass, and he's done a nice job leveraging his hips to create separation when screening burlier bigs.