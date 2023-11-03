NBA Players Already Teasing Huge Leaps This Season

12 of 12

"What if the Philadelphia 76ers suddenly expedited James Harden trade talks to ensure Tyrese Maxey could keep cooking?!" reads like a galaxy-braining premise on the surface. But it's actually quite reasonable logic, even in the face of differing on-the-record explanations.

Because Tyrese Maxey has been that good.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old is averaging over 30 points and six assists per game while finding nylon on more than 55 percent of his three-point attempts. There's no way these numbers represent a new normal, but his capacity to thrive in a featured-option role marks a developmental turn that changes everything for the Sixers.

Maxey isn't getting to the basket nearly as often and has struggled to finish off drives among the trees. His off-the-dribble jumper is hardly lights-out, either. But he's making headway as a more deliberate playmaker.

His comfort changing directions on-ball and chemistry with Joel Embiid appears to be at an all-time high. He is learning to downshift coming around screens and leaving his feet as a decoy to open up lanes and jumpers for others. Philly's offense is right around league average in the minutes he's playing without Embiid—no small feat under the circumstances.

Nudging Maxey back down the pecking order to make room for Harden would have been a real bummer. The Sixers might be worse off in the near term, but their bigger picture is better served by giving Maxey the license he has now—agency that he has more than earned, and that has him on a faster track to stardom.

