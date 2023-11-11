Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownNovember 11, 2023
Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season will up the pressure placed on fantasy football managers.
Beyond the normal obstacles of injuries and bye weeks, it's also time for playoff teams to start separating from the pack. Whether you're aiming to improve your postseason seed or simply hoping to land a seat at the table, it's nearing now-or-never time to make your move.
So, let's make it happen together, shall we? For our part, we're laying out our top 10 point-per-reception rankings and spotlighting a streamer at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DEN)
2. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DET)
5. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CIN)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
7. Sam Howell, WAS (at SEA)
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)
9. Jared Goff, DET (at LAC)
10. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. TEN)
Sleeper: Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. ATL)
Murray is finally back from the Dec. ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2022 campaign, and the hope is he can reclaim his old spot as a fantasy elite.
Now, that's obviously asking plenty of player who hasn't suited up in 11 months and had seemingly slipped a bit the past few seasons. Still, if you travel back to the last season in which he played 16 games (2020), you'll find he was the No. 2 scorer in all of fantasy, per FantasyPros.
The odds of him even approaching that level of play aren't great, but the possibility can't be ruled out. When he's healthy and effective, he offers a truly electric blend of passing and ball-carrying.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at JAX)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DET)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at MIN)
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
5. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. SF)
6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at LV)
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at TB)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYJ)
10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
Sleeper: Keaton Mitchell, BAL (vs. CLE)
Mitchell looms as one of the biggest boom-or-bust options on the board, as his role in the Ravens' rushing attack is far from certain. The undrafted rookie hadn't even received a carry prior to Week 9. He's also dealing with a hamstring injury and facing a Browns defense allowing a league-best 234.8 total yards per game.
So, the bottom-out potential is real. Then again, so are the chances of seeing another round of fantasy fireworks from the 5'9" playmaker.
He turned more heads than anyone in Week 9, as he managed to turn just nine carries into a whopping 138 yards and a touchdown. That type of explosive ability always gets noticed, and there's a non-zero chance Mitchell ignites the fantasy world the same way Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane had prior to his knee injury.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. HOU)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAC)
4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DET)
6. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at TB)
8. Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX)
9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. WAS)
10. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
Sleeper: Demario Douglas, NE (vs. IND)
The Patriots' passing game may not offer a ton of utility in fantasy, but it's productive enough to grant fantasy-relevance to at least one pass-catcher.
It was suiting Kendrick Bourne just fine prior to his ACL tear in Week 8, and the opening created by that injury might now allow Douglas to fill the void. The rookie sixth-rounder is getting plenty of chances to produce, as his last three outings have yielded a combined 20 targets and three carries.
Douglas, who's also handed punt return duties, can make things happen when he touches the ball. Look for New England to keep searching for ways to increase his involvement in this offense.
Tight End
Top 10
1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)
4. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)
5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)
6. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)
8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)
9. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)
10. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)
Sleeper: Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DET)
Everett has never been the most productive player at this position, but he's had rock-solid stretches before. And given the shallow nature of this player pool, a bit of stability can go a long way.
He doesn't quite offer true security, but he has seen at least four targets in three of his last five outings. That stretch includes both of his touchdown catches on the season, too.
Tempering expectations is still a must, as he's yet to tally 50 receiving yards in a game and only twice reached the 30-yard mark. As a streamer, though, he's no worse than fine, especially this week against a Detroit defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, per Yahoo.