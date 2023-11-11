Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

4 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Top 10

1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)

4. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)

5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)

6. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)

7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)

8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)

9. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)

10. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)

Sleeper: Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DET)

Everett has never been the most productive player at this position, but he's had rock-solid stretches before. And given the shallow nature of this player pool, a bit of stability can go a long way.

He doesn't quite offer true security, but he has seen at least four targets in three of his last five outings. That stretch includes both of his touchdown catches on the season, too.