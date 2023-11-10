Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We LoveNovember 10, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season will require fantasy football managers to be at their absolute best.
Just about everyone will have to do some lineup management between now and Sunday. If you don't have a player (or players) out with injuries, then you might lose one to a loaded bye week, as the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams all have the weekend off.
It's possible you're missing more than one of your best playmakers, so it's imperative that you maximize what you get from the rest of your roster. To help with that, we'll lay out our top 10 rankings at each of the four skill positions, then identify and project the player with the best matchup at each spot.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DEN)
2. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DET)
5. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CIN)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
7. Sam Howell, WAS (at SEA)
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)
9. Jared Goff, DET (at LAC)
10. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. TEN)
Best matchup: Jared Goff at Los Angeles Chargers
Goff isn't always a huge asset in fantasy, but his big games are enormous. He has twice thrown for better than 320 yards and twice tossed three touchdown passes. In one game, he did both.
This could be one of those games. The Chargers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo, and the Lions might need Goff to air it out in hopes of keeping up with Justin Herbert.
Projected stats: 288 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at JAX)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DET)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at MIN)
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
5. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. SF)
6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at LV)
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at TB)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYJ)
10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
Best matchup: Breece Hall at Las Vegas Raiders
Hall's rushing numbers have largely been held in check of late, as none of his last three games yielded better than 50 rushing yards and collectively they delivered just a single rushing score. He's still been an asset in the passing game (15 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in this stretch), but his best version is the one who helps in all facets.
Managers can reasonably expect to see that player Sunday, as the Raiders look like the ideal defense for Hall to get his running game going again. They've allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to this position, and they rank among the bottom 10 in rushing yards per carry (4.5, tied for 26th), rushing yards per game (138.7, 31st) and rushing touchdowns (10, tied for 25th).
Projected stats: 101 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. HOU)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAC)
4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DET)
6. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at TB)
8. Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX)
9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. WAS)
10. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
Best matchup: DeAndre Hopkins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee's decision to keep Will Levis under center should be good news for Hopkins' outlook. If nothing else, the veteran receiver can count on being heavily involved in this aerial attack, as he saw 17 targets over Levis' first two starts. Now, Hopkins only came down with eight of them, but he still made them count, racking up 188 yards and three scores.
He should keep making things happen against this Tampa Bay defense. The Buccaneers have been the second-most generous to fantasy receivers, most recently allowing a pair of teammates (Houston's Tank Dell and Noah Brown) to each top 100 receiving yards with three touchdown catches between them.
Projected stats: Five receptions, 92 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)
4. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)
5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)
6. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)
8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)
9. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)
10. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)
Best matchup: Dalton Schultz at Cincinnati Bengals
It says a lot about the state of this position when it feels as if Schultz is gaining entry to the circle of trust for fantasy tight ends despite having three different games with single-digit receiving yardage already. But if he just avoids that egg, he can be super helpful. He's coming off a masterful 10-catch, 130-yard, one-touchdown performance, and he's now had at least 40 receiving yards and a score in four of his last five outings.
Again, he's not at all immune to going quiet. The one time in this stretch where he didn't hit those marks, he had just two receptions for five yards. So, the floor is essentially nothing, which is unfortunately true of a lot of players at this position. Few, though, have a ceiling as high as Schultz, and he'll have a good chance to approach it against a Cincinnati defense allowing the most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: Four receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown