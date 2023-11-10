Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

It says a lot about the state of this position when it feels as if Schultz is gaining entry to the circle of trust for fantasy tight ends despite having three different games with single-digit receiving yardage already. But if he just avoids that egg, he can be super helpful. He's coming off a masterful 10-catch, 130-yard, one-touchdown performance, and he's now had at least 40 receiving yards and a score in four of his last five outings.

Again, he's not at all immune to going quiet. The one time in this stretch where he didn't hit those marks, he had just two receptions for five yards. So, the floor is essentially nothing, which is unfortunately true of a lot of players at this position. Few, though, have a ceiling as high as Schultz, and he'll have a good chance to approach it against a Cincinnati defense allowing the most fantasy points to the position.