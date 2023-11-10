NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

    0 of 4

      HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season will require fantasy football managers to be at their absolute best.

      Just about everyone will have to do some lineup management between now and Sunday. If you don't have a player (or players) out with injuries, then you might lose one to a loaded bye week, as the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams all have the weekend off.

      It's possible you're missing more than one of your best playmakers, so it's imperative that you maximize what you get from the rest of your roster. To help with that, we'll lay out our top 10 rankings at each of the four skill positions, then identify and project the player with the best matchup at each spot.

    Quarterback

    1 of 4

      DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DEN)

      2. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. HOU)

      3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)

      4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DET)

      5. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CIN)

      6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)

      7. Sam Howell, WAS (at SEA)

      8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)

      9. Jared Goff, DET (at LAC)

      10. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. TEN)

      Best matchup: Jared Goff at Los Angeles Chargers

      Goff isn't always a huge asset in fantasy, but his big games are enormous. He has twice thrown for better than 320 yards and twice tossed three touchdown passes. In one game, he did both.

      This could be one of those games. The Chargers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo, and the Lions might need Goff to air it out in hopes of keeping up with Justin Herbert.

      Projected stats: 288 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception

    Running Back

    2 of 4

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets is chased by Zach Cunningham #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at JAX)

      2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DET)

      3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at MIN)

      4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)

      5. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. SF)

      6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at LV)

      7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)

      8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at TB)

      9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYJ)

      10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)

      Best matchup: Breece Hall at Las Vegas Raiders

      Hall's rushing numbers have largely been held in check of late, as none of his last three games yielded better than 50 rushing yards and collectively they delivered just a single rushing score. He's still been an asset in the passing game (15 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in this stretch), but his best version is the one who helps in all facets.

      Managers can reasonably expect to see that player Sunday, as the Raiders look like the ideal defense for Hall to get his running game going again. They've allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to this position, and they rank among the bottom 10 in rushing yards per carry (4.5, tied for 26th), rushing yards per game (138.7, 31st) and rushing touchdowns (10, tied for 25th).

      Projected stats: 101 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards, two touchdowns

    Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Wide Receiver

    3 of 4

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans reacts to a play in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
      Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. HOU)

      2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. DEN)

      3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAC)

      4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)

      5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DET)

      6. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)

      7. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at TB)

      8. Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX)

      9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. WAS)

      10. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)

      Best matchup: DeAndre Hopkins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Tennessee's decision to keep Will Levis under center should be good news for Hopkins' outlook. If nothing else, the veteran receiver can count on being heavily involved in this aerial attack, as he saw 17 targets over Levis' first two starts. Now, Hopkins only came down with eight of them, but he still made them count, racking up 188 yards and three scores.

      He should keep making things happen against this Tampa Bay defense. The Buccaneers have been the second-most generous to fantasy receivers, most recently allowing a pair of teammates (Houston's Tank Dell and Noah Brown) to each top 100 receiving yards with three touchdown catches between them.

      Projected stats: Five receptions, 92 yards, two touchdowns

    Tight End

    4 of 4

      HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) carries the ball in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans on November 5, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)

      2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

      3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)

      4. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)

      5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)

      6. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)

      7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)

      8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)

      9. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)

      10. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)

      Best matchup: Dalton Schultz at Cincinnati Bengals

      It says a lot about the state of this position when it feels as if Schultz is gaining entry to the circle of trust for fantasy tight ends despite having three different games with single-digit receiving yardage already. But if he just avoids that egg, he can be super helpful. He's coming off a masterful 10-catch, 130-yard, one-touchdown performance, and he's now had at least 40 receiving yards and a score in four of his last five outings.

      Again, he's not at all immune to going quiet. The one time in this stretch where he didn't hit those marks, he had just two receptions for five yards. So, the floor is essentially nothing, which is unfortunately true of a lot of players at this position. Few, though, have a ceiling as high as Schultz, and he'll have a good chance to approach it against a Cincinnati defense allowing the most fantasy points to the position.

      Projected stats: Four receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown

    X