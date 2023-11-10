Patriots' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10

0 of 3

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots already had one result go in their favor in NFL Week 10.

The Patriots moved up one spot in the projected 2024 NFL draft order thanks to the Chicago Bears' win over the Carolina Panthers.

New England enters its clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt at No. 4 in the draft order with the potential to move up another spot or two depending on results across the NFL.

At this point of the season, the Patriots should be expected to lose. A win over the Colts would be almost disappointing because of how close the franchise is to the No. 1 overall pick.