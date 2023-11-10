Patriots' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10

Patriots' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10November 10, 2023
The New England Patriots already had one result go in their favor in NFL Week 10.
The Patriots moved up one spot in the projected 2024 NFL draft order thanks to the Chicago Bears' win over the Carolina Panthers.
New England enters its clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt at No. 4 in the draft order with the potential to move up another spot or two depending on results across the NFL.
At this point of the season, the Patriots should be expected to lose. A win over the Colts would be almost disappointing because of how close the franchise is to the No. 1 overall pick.
Win or lose on Sunday, the Patriots need positive results out of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants to have the best shot of landing the top pick.
Cardinals over Falcons
The Patriots want Kyler Murray's season debut to go as well as possible for the Cardinals.
Murray will be back on the field after the Cardinals used the combination of Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune in the first half of the season.
The Cardinals have a winnable game at home against the Atlanta Falcons. All they need is for Murray to outperform Tayler Heinicke, which is not asking much.
New England would love if Murray's return spurs a winning run for the Cardinals that takes them out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick.
That would leave the Carolina Panthers, whose pick goes to the Bears, as the main competition in the Patriots' quest to land the No. 1 overall pick.
Giants over Cowboys
If the Dallas Cowboys can lose to the Cardinals, they can fall to the New York Giants, right?
That's the wishful thinking that needs to permeate through the Patriots organization once they are done playing on Sunday.
New York enters AT&T Stadium with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, so a win would be viewed as a monumental upset.
Dallas underestimated Arizona earlier in the season, and Sunday may be the perfect time to catch the Cowboys sleeping.
Dallas is coming off a physically and emotionally draining NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles and that could affect how they play against the Giants.
Packers over Steelers
The Green Bay Packers carry a similar level of hopelessness as the Patriots entering Week 10.
Jordan Love has not played well and the offense lacks dynamic playmakers.
The Patriots still have to root for the Packers to somehow find a way past the Pittsburgh Steelers so it clears the list of potential contenders for the No. 1 overall pick.
Chicago won on Thursday and the Los Angeles Rams have a bye, so that makes Green Bay the first team under New England in the draft order in action on Sunday.
The Packers pulled everything together to beat the Rams in Week 9. Defeating the Steelers will be a more difficult task, but at least they carry some momentum into Pittsburgh that could end up helping themselves and the Patriots.