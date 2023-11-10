Anthony Edwards Labeled 'Top-10 Player' by NBA Scout amid T-Wolves' Hot Start

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

If last season was Anthony Edwards' ascent to stardom, the Minnesota Timberwolves young guard has taken his game to another level to start the 2023-24 campaign.

One NBA scout told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that Edwards is "a top-10 player in the NBA right now."

There's no arguing that Edwards has been one of the best players in the league so far. He's averaging 27.9 points on 51.0 percent shooting (43.2 percent from three-point range), 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Edwards has improved his play each season of his career. He's increased his field-goal percentage by nearly 10 full points since his rookie campaign in 2020-21 (41.7).

One of the main reasons the Timberwolves are off to a 5-2 start is because of their success on defense. It's not a surprise Rudy Gobert would have a big hand in that since he's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

But Edwards' impact extends far beyond what he's doing on the offensive end of the court. In a Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, he locked up on Jayson Tatum in overtime, poked the ball out of his hands and got a tie-up to force a jump ball.

The Timberwolves were trailing 105-103 at the time, but Edwards won the jump ball and Mike Conley Jr. hit the go-ahead three on the next possession.

Edwards scored on three straight Minnesota possessions after that to secure a 114-109 win for his team and hand the Celtics their first loss of the season.

This was always the Timberwolves' plan after making the trade for Gobert last year. It was a bet on Edwards becoming the No. 1 option on a championship-caliber team.