Jason Kelce: Eagles Filed Trademark for 'Brotherly Shove' amid 'Tush Push' Debate

Jason Kelce: Eagles Filed Trademark for 'Brotherly Shove' amid 'Tush Push' DebateNovember 10, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce finally settled the debate regarding the nickname of the team's borderline unstoppable quarterback sneak, revealing that the organization has filed a trademark for the play.
NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime
Confirmed by <a href="https://twitter.com/JasonKelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasonKelce</a>, it's the 'Brotherly Shove'.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/TLZx24siCW">pic.twitter.com/TLZx24siCW</a>
"I think the Eagles just officially filed paperwork for the trademark of 'Brotherly Shove,' so I guess it's the 'Brotherly Shove,'" Kelce said. "That's what they would prefer."
The Eagles' play had also been referred to as the 'Tush Push' by fans and media alike, as multiple players typically get behind quarterback Jalen Hurts in short-yardage situations and push him over the offensive line.
It's a major reason why Philadelphia is tied for first among NFL teams in third-down conversion percentage. Hurts has also recorded seven rushing touchdowns in nine games, with many occurring due to the shove.