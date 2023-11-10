Jason Kelce: Eagles Filed Trademark for 'Brotherly Shove' amid 'Tush Push' Debate

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce finally settled the debate regarding the nickname of the team's borderline unstoppable quarterback sneak, revealing that the organization has filed a trademark for the play.

"I think the Eagles just officially filed paperwork for the trademark of 'Brotherly Shove,' so I guess it's the 'Brotherly Shove,'" Kelce said. "That's what they would prefer."

The Eagles' play had also been referred to as the 'Tush Push' by fans and media alike, as multiple players typically get behind quarterback Jalen Hurts in short-yardage situations and push him over the offensive line.