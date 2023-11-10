X

NFL

    Bears Applauded by NFL Fans After Beating Panthers, 2nd Win Without Justin Fields

    zach bacharContributor INovember 10, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown by D'Onta Foreman #21 during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Despite starting quarterback Justin Fields missing the game due to thumb issues, the Chicago Bears did just enough to secure a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

    Fields was listed as doubtful before he was eventually ruled out as he continues to recover from a dislocated thumb that he suffered in Week 6.

    Rookie signal-caller Tyson Bagent started his fourth straight game, throwing for 162 yards through the air and adding another 12 on the ground.

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    Tyson Bagent will play in the NFL a long time.

    Niko Tonti @32nikot

    You HAVE to keep Bagent as the starter in Chicago. He's proving already he's more of a winner that Fields has been his whole career

    Texans ML @TexansML

    Tyson Bagent is better than Bryce Young

    Running back D'Onta Foreman mustered 80 yards on 21 carries, scoring the team's only touchdown of the game on a four-yard rush in the third quarter.

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/D33_foreman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D33_foreman</a> punches it in 👊<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsCHI</a> on Prime <a href="https://t.co/FCzD3LR5Fg">pic.twitter.com/FCzD3LR5Fg</a>

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    Chicago Bears D'Onta Foreman in the WIN tonight:<br><br>- 21 carries <br>- 80 Yards<br>- 1 TD<br>- 2 Receptions <br>- 12 Yards <br><br>Bears signed Foreman from the Panthers for 1- yr $3M <a href="https://t.co/n0xVYhxJ2g">pic.twitter.com/n0xVYhxJ2g</a>

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    D'Onta Foreman has been running tough this season!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/IC5s33QGrx">pic.twitter.com/IC5s33QGrx</a>

    Mike Wright @FFHitman

    ITS FOREMAN TIME!!!

    Just Another Year Chicago: Bears @OfficialJAYCHI

    RUN THE DAMN BALL. FOREMAN!<br><br>TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO!

    Primetime Carolina @primetimecar

    It took three quarters but the bears figured out the panthers have a practice squad defense out there and none of them can tackle Foreman

    Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first half, the Bears' defense only allowed three points after halftime. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was sacked three times, while Carolina generated a mere 213 yards of offense as a team.

    NFL fans were impressed by the Bears' win despite missing their starting passer.

    NFL @NFL

    The Bears take over with the lead after the missed FG<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsCHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/ViemQuLxNT">pic.twitter.com/ViemQuLxNT</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Bears win-win. They beat the Panthers 16-13, and being that they own Carolina's 2024 first-round pick, further boosted their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

    The Giovanni Show Podcast @GioThePodcaster

    ngl i had the <a href="https://twitter.com/Panthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Panthers</a> winning this game but the bears held their own without Justin Fields

    Brad Spielberger, Esq. @PFF_Brad

    Bears only team in the NFL this season to win 2 games on Amazon Thursday Night, nbd

    Jonah Rivera @JonahR215

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> Win 13-16.<br>Well..It's a win. Even though this was a bad win, there's still positive takeaways. Defense was definitely better, Bagent was not the best, but at least he wasn't sacked, and we had no turnovers, which is definitely a change for once. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYHpnHa3CN">pic.twitter.com/PYHpnHa3CN</a>

    Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> win in a really ugly football game but a win is a win. <br><br>The Panthers draft pick falls closer to #1 and the Bears win arguably the one game they needed to win on this schedule.

    Chicago Football Connection @CFCBears

    Kyler Gordon, Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens all played really well on defense.<br><br>Offensive line played great. Moore, Mooney, and Kmet all made plays.<br><br>And they got better draft pick. Huge win all around for the Bears

    Gregory Bell II @BobbyBooshay713

    Good win Bears. <a href="https://t.co/vQ0NuJ7gCM">pic.twitter.com/vQ0NuJ7gCM</a>

    OBVIOUS SHIRTS® @obvious_shirts

    THE BEARS ARE GONNA WIN!!! Anyone have 16-13 Bears!? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a>

    With Thursday night's victory, Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by picking up the team's first win of the season in a one-score game.

    The Bears will look to start a different type of streak in Week 11, when they'll travel to Ford Field for a matchup against the Detroit Lions.