Bears Applauded by NFL Fans After Beating Panthers, 2nd Win Without Justin Fields

Despite starting quarterback Justin Fields missing the game due to thumb issues, the Chicago Bears did just enough to secure a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Fields was listed as doubtful before he was eventually ruled out as he continues to recover from a dislocated thumb that he suffered in Week 6.

Rookie signal-caller Tyson Bagent started his fourth straight game, throwing for 162 yards through the air and adding another 12 on the ground.

Running back D'Onta Foreman mustered 80 yards on 21 carries, scoring the team's only touchdown of the game on a four-yard rush in the third quarter.

Despite trailing 10-9 at the end of the first half, the Bears' defense only allowed three points after halftime. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was sacked three times, while Carolina generated a mere 213 yards of offense as a team.

NFL fans were impressed by the Bears' win despite missing their starting passer.

With Thursday night's victory, Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by picking up the team's first win of the season in a one-score game.