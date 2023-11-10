NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesNovember 10, 2023
For the second week in a row, Sunday's NFL slate will open with a game from Germany. That means another long day of football is on the horizon.
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are set to face off in Frankfurt, kicking off a 12-game Sunday slate. The action will wrap up with a night matchup between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. In between, plenty of exciting contests should occur.
There are a lot of games and lines for bettors to consider wagering on this week. By choosing the right ones, it could be another profitable Sunday for some.
With that in mind, here's a potentially lucrative three-leg parlay that bettors may want to consider making for Sunday. (All odds/lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Under 42.5 Points in Colts-Patriots (-105)
It's unlikely the fans in Frankfurt are going to see a ton of points scored on Sunday. Neither Indianapolis nor New England has a high-powered offense, so this matchup isn't expected to turn into a back-and-forth offensive shootout.
The Colts have scored between 20 and 27 points in six of their past seven games. They should put up a similar output this week, although the Pats' defense could do a better job of shutting them down than other teams have.
Meanwhile, New England's offense has struggled throughout the season. Quarterback Mac Jones hasn't played up to his early-career potential, and as a result, the Patriots have scored 17 or fewer points in seven of their first nine games.
Most of the points in this matchup should come from Indianapolis' side. And the two teams shouldn't come too close to 42 combined points.
Saints (-3) over Vikings (-108)
Joshua Dobbs had one of the surprise performances of the season in Week 9, stepping in at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and leading them to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in his team debut. The 28-year-old journeyman QB accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).
That shouldn't happen again in Week 10, considering Dobbs faces a much greater challenge in the New Orleans Saints. Through nine games, New Orleans ranks seventh best in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (304.3). The Saints also have a league-high-tying 18 takeaways, including six over the past two weeks.
New Orleans' defense should make some big plays against Dobbs and Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Saints' offense should fare well, as quarterback Derek Carr has settled in well, throwing for 521 yards, four TDs and no interceptions over the past two weeks.
While this Week 10 matchup could start out competitive, New Orleans should pull away in the second half. It's likely a safe bet to pick the Saints winning by more than three points.
49ers (-3) over Jaguars (-110)
No NFL team is hotter at the moment than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have won five consecutive games to improve to 6-2. But Week 10 could bring an end to the AFC South leader's active winning streak.
The Jags, who had a Week 9 bye, have a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who are tied atop the NFC West at 5-3 and also coming off a bye. During their week off, the Niners reinforced their already strong defense by acquiring edge rusher Chase Young in a trade with the Washington Commanders.
San Francisco is overdue for a strong performance, as it has lost three straight games following its 5-0 start. The Jaguars may now have the better record, but it's still quite plausible that the 49ers are the better team.
While Jacksonville's momentum may have slowed a bit because of its bye, San Francisco has had extra time to get right. Expect that to work in the 49ers' favor, as they'll win this game and handily clear the three-point spread.
3-Leg Parlay (+617)
By combining these three bets, the odds become +617 (bet $100 to win $617). It's quite possible each of these legs hits, making this an intriguing parlay to consider.
If you're not feeling too confident about either the Saints or 49ers winning by more than three points, then you could sub in the moneyline for either team (or both). However, the payout will then be less, as the odds will lower.
