NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Joshua Dobbs had one of the surprise performances of the season in Week 9, stepping in at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and leading them to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in his team debut. The 28-year-old journeyman QB accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

That shouldn't happen again in Week 10, considering Dobbs faces a much greater challenge in the New Orleans Saints. Through nine games, New Orleans ranks seventh best in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (304.3). The Saints also have a league-high-tying 18 takeaways, including six over the past two weeks.

New Orleans' defense should make some big plays against Dobbs and Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Saints' offense should fare well, as quarterback Derek Carr has settled in well, throwing for 521 yards, four TDs and no interceptions over the past two weeks.