    Bryce Young Has NFL Fans Doubting QB's Potential After Panthers' Loss to Bears

    Francisco RosaNovember 10, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Nine games in and the Bryce Young experience hasn't gotten any better for the Carolina Panthers (1-8).

    The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft had a rough time once again as the Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night at Soldier Field. It especially looked bad following C.J. Stroud's five touchdown outburst in Week 9.

    Young struggled to the tune of 21-of-38 completed passes for 185 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, the only touchdown Carolina managed to score was on a punt return in the first quarter.

    But the offense couldn't get anything going.

    Young should have actually had a couple interceptions, but the Bears (3-7) kept dropping them. The crucial one came on a third-down late in the fourth quarter that led to a missed field goal by Panthers' kicker Eddy Pineiro that would have tied the game at 16.

    The young signal caller didn't exactly get a lot of help from his supporting cast, however.

    A recurring theme for Carolina this season, the offensive line was in shambles, allowing three sacks and countless pressures on Young against a talented Bears' pass rush. Receivers weren't great either, dropping several key passes throughout the night.

    But at the end of the day, NFL fans were ripping the top pick following yet another poor outing against a subpar team.

    Arye Pulli @AryePulli

    Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson nearly just had an interception off of Bryce Young. <a href="https://t.co/olaEnExmmR">pic.twitter.com/olaEnExmmR</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Panthers fans watching Bryce Young while CJ Stroud had 5 touchdown passes and 400 yards passing <a href="https://t.co/1LUCwyldlm">pic.twitter.com/1LUCwyldlm</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    "Bryce Young is the future."<br><br>The future: <a href="https://t.co/jKKF2HGD74">pic.twitter.com/jKKF2HGD74</a>

    Alex @htowncritic

    Tell me about the time the Panthers drafted Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud…<br><br>Panthers fans: <a href="https://t.co/0Yryq9P2cA">pic.twitter.com/0Yryq9P2cA</a>

    Jacob @Stroud4ROTY

    Bryce Young first half against the defense with the 28th most passing yards allowed: <br><br>7/14 <br>63 YDS<br>0 TDs<br>4.2 YPA <br>62.5 Passer Rating <br><br>I would like to formally thank the entire Carolina organization for CJ Stroud. <a href="https://t.co/NrPyMcy5Dq">pic.twitter.com/NrPyMcy5Dq</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Bryce Young goes deep <a href="https://t.co/inRbfkA3ol">pic.twitter.com/inRbfkA3ol</a>

    #FireScottFitterer @thatt1fann

    This team is literally ruining Bryce young <a href="https://t.co/hzrEAUQjdu">pic.twitter.com/hzrEAUQjdu</a>

    k💫 @soujakay

    Bryce young looks like 2022 Russel Wilson <a href="https://t.co/zhKdUFzLvq">pic.twitter.com/zhKdUFzLvq</a>

    ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ @Ayo_TTime9

    I am so terrified the Panthers are literally ruining Bryce Young..

    33gg @real33gg

    Panthers GM after passing on CJ Stroud for Bryce Young <a href="https://t.co/UMha5TYIYB">pic.twitter.com/UMha5TYIYB</a>

    Not Frank Reich @NotCoachReich

    Did the Carolina Panthers break Bryce Young 8 games into his NFL career?

    EdgeSports @EdgeSportsApp

    Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent on Thursday Night Football <a href="https://t.co/KU4FtXI78J">pic.twitter.com/KU4FtXI78J</a>

    Kevin Patra @kpatra

    Bryce Young's first-half stats*<br><br>*throwaways not charted <a href="https://t.co/6kU79mN98e">pic.twitter.com/6kU79mN98e</a>

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    The Panthers drafting Bryce Young over CJ Stroud could go down as one of the biggest draft mistakes in NFL history.

    Ricky Raines @rickyboboddy

    Bryce Young is uncomfortable, completely out of rhythm, and seems to be second guessing a lot. <br><br>That's so detrimental and a change from the way he presented to start this season - hell, even the last three weeks before the Colts game.

    Frank Schwab @YahooSchwab

    Nobody's career is set after nine games, or even 19 or 29, but it's hard to understate how bad this is for Bryce Young to get outplayed by a Division II undrafted rookie in prime time. (To this point, maybe Bryce turns this around in the last 10 mins here)

    NFL Retweet @NFLRT

    Steve Smith Sr. on Bryce Young's performance so far this season:<br><br>"When you compare Bryce Young to what CJ Stroud is doing, they're apples to oranges… You can't judge a book by the first 3-4 pages. It's not gonna happen, that's an unfair assessment."<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/5Ek0e0eE32">pic.twitter.com/5Ek0e0eE32</a>

    #BEARSFOOTBALL @TheJeffSchlegel

    If you knew nothing about football and I told you Bryce Young was an undrafted player, you would believe me. That is a huge indictment of Bryce Young and the Panthers for trading up to take him number 1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsCHI</a>

    🎙️Dave Robicheaux 🛜 @DaveyRobicheaux

    The Bears have won this trade in a landslide already. I don't even know if Bryce Young can play at the NFL level, let alone be a franchise changing quarterback. <a href="https://t.co/odVFWuCixe">https://t.co/odVFWuCixe</a>

    🫡 ً @PFF_Nicky

    it's his rookie year so i'll hold off but Bryce Young has been the worst quarterback in the NFL this season

    Things aren't getting any easier for Young and the Panthers as they take on the Dallas Cowboys next week in one of the their hardest matchups of the entire season. It's not the type of matchup that typically leads to young quarterbacks gaining some confidence against Micah Parsons and Co.