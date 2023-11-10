Bryce Young Has NFL Fans Doubting QB's Potential After Panthers' Loss to Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nine games in and the Bryce Young experience hasn't gotten any better for the Carolina Panthers (1-8).

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft had a rough time once again as the Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night at Soldier Field. It especially looked bad following C.J. Stroud's five touchdown outburst in Week 9.

Young struggled to the tune of 21-of-38 completed passes for 185 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, the only touchdown Carolina managed to score was on a punt return in the first quarter.

But the offense couldn't get anything going.

Young should have actually had a couple interceptions, but the Bears (3-7) kept dropping them. The crucial one came on a third-down late in the fourth quarter that led to a missed field goal by Panthers' kicker Eddy Pineiro that would have tied the game at 16.

The young signal caller didn't exactly get a lot of help from his supporting cast, however.

A recurring theme for Carolina this season, the offensive line was in shambles, allowing three sacks and countless pressures on Young against a talented Bears' pass rush. Receivers weren't great either, dropping several key passes throughout the night.

But at the end of the day, NFL fans were ripping the top pick following yet another poor outing against a subpar team.