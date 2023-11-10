Terence Crawford Stripped of IBF Welterweight Title For Not Fighting Jaron Ennis

Al Bello/Getty Images

Formerly the undisputed welterweight champion, Terrence Crawford—the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world—was stripped of his IBF title Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

After Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in July, he unified all four belts—adding Spence's IBF, WBA and WBC titles to his WBO belt. However, the IBF ordered Crawford to defend against Jaron "Boots" Ennis despite the former having an immediate rematch clause in his contract with Spence.

Ennis has been elevated from interim titleholder to IBF welterweight champion.

