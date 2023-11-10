X

    Terence Crawford Stripped of IBF Welterweight Title For Not Fighting Jaron Ennis

    Francisco RosaNovember 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford has his arm raised by Referee Harvey Dock after his 9th round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. at their fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Formerly the undisputed welterweight champion, Terrence Crawford—the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world—was stripped of his IBF title Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

    After Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in July, he unified all four belts—adding Spence's IBF, WBA and WBC titles to his WBO belt. However, the IBF ordered Crawford to defend against Jaron "Boots" Ennis despite the former having an immediate rematch clause in his contract with Spence.

    Ennis has been elevated from interim titleholder to IBF welterweight champion.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.