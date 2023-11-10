Terence Crawford Stripped of IBF Welterweight Title For Not Fighting Jaron Ennis

Al Bello/Getty Images

Formerly the undisputed welterweight champion, Terrence Crawford—the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world—was stripped of his IBF title Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

After Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in July, he unified all four belts—adding Spence's IBF, WBA and WBC titles to his WBO belt. However, the IBF ordered Crawford to defend against Jaron "Boots" Ennis despite the former having an immediate rematch clause in his contract with Spence.

Ennis has been elevated from interim titleholder to IBF welterweight champion.

Ennis ((31-0, 28 KOs) was named champion as the IBF doesn't accept rematch clauses as an exemption from mandatory obligations, giving them the right to to strip Crawford of his title for technically "refusing" to take on the 26-year-old.

Spence is owed an immediate rematch after he exercised the rematch clause against Crawford. The date for the bout isn't set yet but Coppinger reported that sources say it is being planned for February.

As for Ennis, he is one of the best young welterweight talents in the sport at the moment and will now have the opportunity to lock up some top-tier opponents as a champion. His most recent victory came against Roiman Villa in July via a 10th-round KO.