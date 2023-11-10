X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Andy Reid, Chiefs 'Had a Really Good Plan' Against Him

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: A fan of Kansas City Chiefs holds a banner reading 'Tyreek Who?', directed at former Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    Tyreek Hill spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo drew up a solid plan to limit the superstar receiver during Sunday's matchup between the teams.

    "I got a lot of respect over there for Coach Spags and Coach Reid. They did a great job. They had a really good plan," he said on his It Needed to be Said show Thursday (4:55 mark). "They lined up [cornerback L'Jarius Sneed] against me the whole entire game, and their whole plan was to get hands on me and keep a safety up over top the whole game. They did a real good job of that."

    The result was Hill being held to eight catches for 62 yards and no scores, a good afternoon for most players but a relatively disappointing output for the explosive Miami Dolphins' playmaker.

    So good has Hill been this season, though, that he still leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,076) and is second in receptions (69). Don't expect most teams to have as much success against him and the explosive Dolphins' offense as Kansas City did.

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Andy Reid, Chiefs 'Had a Really Good Plan' Against Him
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon