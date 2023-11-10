Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Andy Reid, Chiefs 'Had a Really Good Plan' Against Him

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Andy Reid, Chiefs 'Had a Really Good Plan' Against HimNovember 10, 2023
Tyreek Hill spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo drew up a solid plan to limit the superstar receiver during Sunday's matchup between the teams.
"I got a lot of respect over there for Coach Spags and Coach Reid. They did a great job. They had a really good plan," he said on his It Needed to be Said show Thursday (4:55 mark). "They lined up [cornerback L'Jarius Sneed] against me the whole entire game, and their whole plan was to get hands on me and keep a safety up over top the whole game. They did a real good job of that."
The result was Hill being held to eight catches for 62 yards and no scores, a good afternoon for most players but a relatively disappointing output for the explosive Miami Dolphins' playmaker.
So good has Hill been this season, though, that he still leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,076) and is second in receptions (69). Don't expect most teams to have as much success against him and the explosive Dolphins' offense as Kansas City did.