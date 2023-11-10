Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Andy Reid, Chiefs 'Had a Really Good Plan' Against Him

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo drew up a solid plan to limit the superstar receiver during Sunday's matchup between the teams.

"I got a lot of respect over there for Coach Spags and Coach Reid. They did a great job. They had a really good plan," he said on his It Needed to be Said show Thursday (4:55 mark). "They lined up [cornerback L'Jarius Sneed] against me the whole entire game, and their whole plan was to get hands on me and keep a safety up over top the whole game. They did a real good job of that."

The result was Hill being held to eight catches for 62 yards and no scores, a good afternoon for most players but a relatively disappointing output for the explosive Miami Dolphins' playmaker.