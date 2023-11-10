49ers' Brock Purdy: Bye Week 'Was Huge for Me to Clear My Mind' amid Losing Streak

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Brock Purdy did more during the San Francisco 49ers' bye week than return to Iowa State.

Purdy was also able to mentally reset from the Niners' three-game losing streak, per 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla.

"To be able to step away from the game, take a breather, understand where we're at, what we have to do, was huge for me to clear my mind and then come back excited for the second half and the stretch of football that we have to play, some good football that we have to play," Purdy said Thursday. "So I feel good."

The 49ers returned to practice Monday ahead of their Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are a few reasons for Purdy and the 49ers to feel optimistic the losing streak will end this weekend. One is the return of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel from a shoulder injury.

The other is Purdy getting his first extended break since his July return from March UCL surgery.

"I feel like just not throwing and then lifting, just continuing to strengthen my arm off the field was huge," Purdy said, per Bonilla.

"With however many games we played in the beginning of the first half of the season, your arm, you start feeling a little sore at practice and whatnot. But come game time, you're ready to roll. So having a week off for the second stretch was huge for me with my arm."

Purdy excelled in San Francisco's five straight season-opening wins, completing 72.06 percent of his passes for 1,271 yards, no interceptions and nine touchdowns.

In the 49ers' last three games, Purdy's pass completion rate dipped to 62.5 percent while his TD:INT ratio fell to 3:5.