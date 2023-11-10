Bills Offense Had Players-Only Meeting After Loss to Bengals, Led by Latavius Murray

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Supposed to be one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL, it's no secret that the Buffalo Bills have had a rough time over the last few weeks.

And coming off yet another disappointing performance last Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the players on that side of the ball—led by veteran running back Latavius Murray—decided to talk it over in a meeting Thursday to try and set things right.

"Something I initiated, just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how we as an offense can make a difference," Murray said via Pro Football Talks' Michael David Smith. "So we talked about a few things so hopefully it was received and hopefully it's a step in the right direction."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.