Colts' Shaquille Leonard on Learning About Reduced Role: 'It Sucked Hearing That'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Despite being one of the best linebackers in the NFL over the last few years, Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard will not be seeing an expanded role this season.

Despite an injury to middle linebacker Zaire Franklin—who missed last week's game against the Carolina Panthers—the Colts' coaching staff won't be giving extra reps to Leonard, who is fresh off two complicated back surgeries to repair nerve damage.

The three-time first-team All-Pro expressed his frustration over the decision when he was told that he would continue to split reps on early downs and leave the field on third down.

"So that's when I kind of knew, and it sucked hearing that," Leonard said Thursday via ESPN's Stephen Holder. "You're already not playing on third [down]; you're taking the reps on second down too? So it's very heartbreaking to get that, but it is what it is."

Prior to his injuries, Leonard established himself as one of the key defensive players in the entire league, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and making an All-Pro team for four-consecutive seasons.

Last year was really the first time he had to deal with extensive injuries, missing the first three weeks of the campaign due to his back surgery before suffering a concussion soon after and eventually being placed on IR after his back flared up again.

Leonard played just three game, starting one, in 2022—by far the lowest mark of his career.

And as result, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Indianapolis' coaching staff have brought Leonard back on slowly. He has only played 70 percent of snaps this season, way down from the 93 percent mark he averaged over his first four seasons in the league.

Even as Franklin—the NFL's leading tackler—missed the win over the Panthers, Leonard only played 55 percent of snaps in the game.

Despite his belief that he is back to his best physically, the coaching staff haven't submitted to Leonard's demands to play more, leaving him all the more frustrated.

"Everybody says they want you to keep that fight up until you step on toes," Leonard said. "... I honestly don't know what to do. I have put my best foot forward every day. I come in the building, do the best I possibly can to be the best leader I can be. I go out to practice. I practice extremely hard. I play extremely hard -- do my job as well as I possibly can and just let the chips fall where they fall.

"I've just got to control what I can control. That is play well on the snaps that I play, and then I sit on the bench frustrated. And, when you get back out there, continue to do what I do."