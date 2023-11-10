NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 10

3 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Super Bowl odds: +900

The NFL team with the third-highest Super Bowl odds currently is actually the San Francisco 49ers (+600), who have been rising and falling within the top three for weeks now.

But given that the 5-3 49ers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, we're going to take a closer look at a team on the rise, the Baltimore Ravens, who have the fourth-best Super Bowl odds heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have won four in a row to improve to 7-2 on the season. They also have two of the more impressive wins of the season, blowing out the Detroit Lions 38-6 in Week 7 and the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson has adapted well to new offensive coordinator Todd Moken's offense, completing 71.5 percent of his passes with a 100.8 rating and establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. Meanwhile, the defense has been stifling, leading the NFL in sacks.

The AFC North may be the toughest division in football, but if the Ravens can win their next two matchups against the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, they may establish themselves as a candidate for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Bet NFL futures at DraftKings.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).