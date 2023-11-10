NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 10November 10, 2023
NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 10
Week 9 of the NFL season delivered some of the best matchups of the season so far, with heavyweights like the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys facing off against each other.
The results of those matchups (wins by the Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, and Eagles) have not moved the needle much in Vegas, with the same teams continuing to rotate among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February.
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.
Let's take a look at three of the teams currently leading the way in NFL futures odds.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +475
With a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 7-2, tied for the best record in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens.
While Kansas City's offense was not reminiscent of the high-powered machine that viewers have come to expect from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs were able to come home from the trip to Germany with a win, due in large part to their stingy defense.
The Kansas City defense not only held the high-powered Miami offense to 14 points but also added points of its own off of a spectacular fumble return for a touchown.
Mahomes commented after the game that he thinks the Kansas City defense is the best in the NFL and vowed that the offense would continue to work to right the ship. Vegas appears to agree with Mahomes' optimistic view, with the reigning champs retaining the best odds to win it all come February.
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +550
After knocking off the division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to hum along, boasting the NFL's best record at 8-1 with continued strong performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown (though Brown failed to pass the 125-yard receiving mark for the first time since Week 3).
The reigning NFC champs have the second best Super Bowl odds at +550, improved from +600 last week prior to their matchup against the Cowboys. The Eagles head into their bye week before big matchups against the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers.
The bye should provide Hurts and his teammates with much-needed rest prior to their upcoming strech. With the Eagles' strengths along the lines of scrimmage, don't be surprised if their odds continue to improve as they prove themselves to be bonafide contenders.
Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl odds: +900
The NFL team with the third-highest Super Bowl odds currently is actually the San Francisco 49ers (+600), who have been rising and falling within the top three for weeks now.
But given that the 5-3 49ers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, we're going to take a closer look at a team on the rise, the Baltimore Ravens, who have the fourth-best Super Bowl odds heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The Ravens have won four in a row to improve to 7-2 on the season. They also have two of the more impressive wins of the season, blowing out the Detroit Lions 38-6 in Week 7 and the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 in Week 3.
Lamar Jackson has adapted well to new offensive coordinator Todd Moken's offense, completing 71.5 percent of his passes with a 100.8 rating and establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. Meanwhile, the defense has been stifling, leading the NFL in sacks.
The AFC North may be the toughest division in football, but if the Ravens can win their next two matchups against the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, they may establish themselves as a candidate for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
